Joy Holden Releases New EP, Covered

Spartanburg, SC – Christian singer and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the release of a new EP entitled Covered. This project features some of the industry’s most recognized gospel songs, and is so named because it is a mix of “cover” songs. More importantly, she chose this name because it denotes that we are covered by the blood of Jesus. MCR Music stated, “What a fun project and what a joy to hear. Joy leaned into her soulful voice on this record.” Covered features gospel favorites Through The Fire, I Must Tell Jesus, Oh Happy Day, and others.

Joy has also announced her upcoming appearance at the Annual Harvest Festival at Dollywood on October 26 and 27, for 3 shows a day. This will be her second appearance at the popular event, held every Fall at the Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Joy will be appearing with her two full time background vocalists, Shana Parris and Lisa Pruitt, alongside some top industry musicians.

Of the event Joy said “It was the ministry highlight of 2018! Hopefully we encouraged some folks to turn to Jesus, and we were so blessed by the stories the audience members shared with us after each show.”

Joy Holden, an experienced music veteran is bringing her talent and expertise to the Southern Gospel arena. She has been described as a fresh modern sound in Christian music. Pure, rich and soulful, her music inspires through both song and story. She surrounds herself with some of the finest musicians on the scene today, giving her an added performance edge during her live shows.

In other exciting news, Joy’s newest release “Under Water” has reached the number 67 spot in the Singing News Top 80 charts for August. This is a huge achievement for the relative newcomer, and shows her growing popularity and accomplishment as a Christian artist.

To purchase As Long As You Breathe go to: https://joyholden.com/store/

To connect with Joy Holden just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Joy Holden email at: https://joyholden.com/ booking/

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a recent return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.