Gospel Music Legend Jerry Goff Passes Away

Gospel music great, Dr. Jerry Goff (“Mr. Gospel Trumpet”), age 84, of Hiram, Georgia passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road, in Powder Springs, GA with Dr. Joe Arthur delivering the message, and other speakers include Dr. Johnny Turner, Pat Mathis, Curtis Coleman and Dr. Josh Franks. Graveside Services will be held at 2pm (Central) on Tuesday, July 23rd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee with Dr. Bobby Howard officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Macland Baptist Church prior to the service. Complete obituary and online guestbook @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

I remember Jerry Golf from my early days in the St Louis area. The first time I saw him was at concert at the old Kingsland Theater on Gravois Ave. The Thrashers were taking the stage and from the back of the auditorium what sounded like a trumpet from heaven, as Jerry came down the aisle playing “The Old Rugged Cross”.

From that time forward when I thought about Jerry Goff I thought about his trumpet playing. Jerry was also known for a little bit of preacher coming out of him anytime he was on stage. Coming from the home of a Church of God preacher it was only natural for the “preach” to come out anyplace he ministered.

Jerry will be sorely missed, but the memory of him will live on through his legacy for many years to come.