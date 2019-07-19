GRAMMY® Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band Releases All-New Studio Album  Good Things Take Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—July 19th, 2019—The GRAMMY® and DOVE Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band have just completed an all-new CD recording, reminding listeners that Good Things Take Time. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by gospel music legend and group founderBill Gaither and award-winning industry veteran producer, singer and musician Gordon Mote, the 12-song collection hits the street today, continuing the group’s multi-decade legacy of performing unparalleled harmonies with messages that are timeless.

Group members Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles, Adam Crabb and Reggie Smith put their signature twist on gospel classics including “Revive Us Again” and “Child of the King.”

“What seems like just a few years ago, when I started out singing with my brother and sister, ‘Child of the King’ was one of the first songs we sang all over the country,” stated Gaither. “A good song lasts because it is a good song. Sixty-five years later, I find myself still singing it with a new treatment. I love this new version with the Gaither Vocal Band and hope you will too!”

Bill and Gloria Gather have been recognized and awarded as writers of songs for the church for decades, and this new collection features a stirring new anthem for the church today entitled “This Is the Place,” which is the first radio single from the new CD.

“Gloria and I have written a new song this year that we think is very important. It talks about the importance of church. There are a lot of young people who think that is not important anymore, and we thought we needed to write a song that emphasized the importance of the things that happen inside a church. It could be a tabernacle; it could be a cathedral. I don’t care what it is…or it could be a place in the woods.

“The most important part of the church to me has always been the altar. And so Gloria and I wrote this song that says, ‘This is a special, holy, sacred place.’ Here is the lyric, ‘This is the place [the altar] where we pray. This is the place where we cry. This is the place where we promise ‘til death do us part. This is where we say goodbye. Here we leave all of our pain. Find forgiveness and grace. Here we walk down the aisle, dedicate every child here in this sacred, holy place.’”

A performance video from the group for “This Is the Place” premieres today on the Friends of Gaither Facebook page and the Gaither TV YouTube channel. You can view it here:

Performance videos were released earlier this month via YouTube and Facebook, already garnering combined looks of over one million views of “Revive Us Again,” “Child of the King” and “Only Jesus,” penned by Bill and Gloria.

The project features appearances from longtime friends and HOMECOMING favorites The Martins, who join the quintet for “Hear My Song, Lord,” while country legend Larry Gatlinsings along on the light-hearted song “Thought Gettin’ Older,” a new song penned by him and Bill.

Good Things Take Time will be part of a TV special airing on over 15 networks that carry the “Gaither Gospel Hour” weekly including RFD-TV, DIRECTV, TBN, The Heartland Network, Dish TV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT, TLN and GaitherTV. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, GraceTV and CTS.



TRACK LISTING

1. Child of the King



2. Goin’ up Yonder



3. This Is the Place



4. Hear My Song, Lord



5. Yes



6. Good Things Just Take Time



7. Thought Gettin’ Older



8. Revive Us Again



9. Jesus Is Everywhere



10. Love Like I’m Leavin’



11. Only Jesus



12. Now Is Forever

ABOUT THE GAITHER VOCAL BAND

The Gaither Vocal Band has been making music since the early ’80s when four men gathered around a piano before a Bill Gaither Trio concert and began harmonizing on the quartet classic “Your First Day in Heaven.” More than a quarter century later, the list of men who have comprised the Gaither Vocal Band over the years reads like a “Who’s Who” among gospel music’s best-loved male voices.

One of the most lauded and award-winning groups in gospel music garnering six GRAMMY® nominations, two GRAMMY® Awards and 18 GMA DOVE Awards, these Gospel Music Association (GMA) Hall of Fame honorees continue to headline one of the largest tours in the field of Christian music annually; and their groundbreaking successes continue to raise the standard in male harmony. The group, which has sold over three million DVDs and CDs and performed at venues ranging from The Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, is currently comprised of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles, Adam Crabb and Reggie Smith.