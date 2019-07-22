Monday – July 22, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
13
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
8
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
11
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
17
|
12
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
13
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
13
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
9
|
5
|
10
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
10
|
21
|
6
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
22
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
7
|
12
|
15
|
6
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys Quartet
|
12
|
13
|
16
|
19
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
13
|
14
|
20
|
7
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
14
|
15
|
8
|
21
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
16
|
18
|
20
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
17
|
19
|
3
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
17
|
18
|
23
|
7
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
8
|
19
|
24
|
10
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
20
|
14
|
24
|Death Was Arrested
|Lauren Talley
|
1(2)
|
21
|
12
|
20
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
22
|
9
|
21
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
23
|
22
|
6
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
24
|
13
|
22
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
25
|
26
|
3
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
18
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
27
|
27
|
6
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
24
|
28
|
31
|
3
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman
|
28
|
29
|
33
|
3
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
3
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
30
|
31
|
35
|
15
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
31
|
32
|
28
|
16
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
28
|
33
|
39
|
2
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
33
|
34
|
*
|
1
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
34
|
35
|
29
|
20
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
36
|
34
|
3
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
37
|
32
|
13
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
38
|
36
|
3
|Just Across the River
|Steeles
|
36
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Jesus, You’re Always There
|Primitive Quartet
|
39
|
40
|
37
|
2
|Run to the Light
|Soul’d Out Quartet
|
37
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
