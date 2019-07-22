Monday – July 22, 2019

Ad
July 22, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants spends a third week at #1 this week with “The Ground Is Level”!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(3)
2
2
17
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
3
13
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
3
4
6
8
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
5
10
11
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
17
12
 Day One Jason Crabb
6
7
7
13
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
7
8
4
13
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
9
5
10
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
10
21
6
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
10
11
11
22
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
12
15
6
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys Quartet
12
13
16
19
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
13
14
20
7
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
14
15
8
21
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
16
18
20
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
17
19
3
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
18
23
7
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
8
19
24
10
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
20
14
24
 Death Was Arrested Lauren Talley
1(2)
21
12
20
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
22
9
21
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
23
22
6
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
24
13
22
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
25
26
3
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
25
26
25
18
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
27
27
6
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
24
28
31
3
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
28
29
33
3
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
29
30
30
3
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
30
31
35
15
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
31
32
28
16
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
28
33
39
2
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
33
34
*
1
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
34
35
29
20
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
36
34
3
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
37
32
13
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
38
36
3
 Just Across the River Steeles
36
39
*
1
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
39
40
37
2
 Run to the Light Soul’d Out Quartet
37
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

