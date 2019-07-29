Monday – July 29, 2019

Ad
The Whisnants spends a fourth week at #1 this week with “The Ground Is Level”!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
2
3
14
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
2
3
2
18
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
4
4
9
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
5
6
13
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
6
8
14
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
6
7
5
12
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
8
9
11
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
9
7
14
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
7
10
11
23
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
11
12
7
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
11
12
13
20
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
12
13
22
22
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
14
18
8
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
14
15
10
7
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
10
16
14
8
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
14
17
25
4
 Sing In th Valley Perrys
17
18
23
7
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
19
16
21
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
20
15
22
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
21
17
4
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
22
21
21
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
23
27
7
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
23
24
28
4
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
24
25
26
19
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
26
30
4
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
26
27
24
23
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
28
29
4
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
28
29
34
2
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
29
30
19
11
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
31
20
25
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
32
*
1
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
32
33
35
21
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
34
39
2
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
35
37
14
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
36
36
4
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
37
*
1
 His Hand Reached Down For Me Inspirations
37
38
33
3
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
33
39
*
1
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
39
40
40
3
 Run to the Light Soul’d Out Quartet
37
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

