IMC Concerts Announces Plans for Branson Praisefest Fall Retreat

Johnson City, TN – Prominent concert promotions company, IMC has announced plans to present a new Praisefest event in Branson, MO, in the fall of 2020. Eight years ago the successful promotions team conceived the idea of presenting an exciting weekend of Gospel music in the Ozark Mountains town of Branson, MO, a city that is famously known for its diverse entertainment theaters. That first year the event took place at the state-of-the-art Mansion Theatre.

Due to the overwhelming success of the event, which has been held annually each Spring for the past seven years, IMC Concerts has announced plans to produce a Praisefest event that will also take place in the Fall of the year. The new Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat will take place October 26 through 28, 2020, and will also be held at the Mansion Theater. “We think this new event will be a great choice for people who have told us their schedules simply will not allow them to come to our Spring event,” states IMC President Landon Beene. “We also believe many of the people who attend Praisefest Branson every year in March will want to come back again for the Fall Retreat because they love it so much.”

The 2020 Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat will include performances by such popular recording artists as Greater Vision, The Triumphant Quartet, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, The Whisnants, The Perrys, Brian Free & Assurance, The Nelons, The Ball Brothers, Joseph Habedank and The Erwins. Renown speaker, Jim Cymbala, Pastor of The Brooklyn Tabernacle in Brooklyn, NY, will also be featured, as well as popular singer/songwriter and Christian comedian, Mark Lowry. “We’re really excited to be able to provide another opportunity for people to get together for a few days to enjoy some great Gospel music, lots of laughs, great fellowship and wonderful worship experiences in a unique atmosphere,” states Greater Vision’s Gerald Wolfe.

“This event has the potential to be the largest Gospel music event of its kind in the Midwest during the Fall season,” Beene states. “We are expecting seating to fill quickly so we are recommending people reserve their seats sooner, rather than later.” Registrations for this new event will begin Monday, October 7, 2019.

Make plans now to be a part first ever of the 2020 Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat. Complete information regarding the event is available at www.imcconcerts.com or www. PraisefestBranson.com