REVIEW: Jimmy Fortune – God & Country

Producer: Ben Isaacs

Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.jimmyfortune.com

Jimmy Fortune is no stranger to the music industry. He sang and toured with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He is known for his unmistakable tenor voice. Jimmy is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Jimmy’s new project entitled “God and Country” is a reflection of America and the courage of those who have made it free and the hymns that have warmed the hearts of its citizen. This project is one that the world needs to hear, especially today as it has positive input and our country definitely needs this message! We all need to remember the principles of which this country was built on and this project is a good reminder of that.

This project contains 14 songs, one of which is an original composition that Fortune co-wrote entitled “Meet Me at Arlington”. It is a song of honor for the brave soldiers that died for this country. Jimmy states “there are more than 400,000 graves at Arlington and stones that represent people who have died for our freedom and given so much for us. That’s why this song was written. It’s a powerful song, a moving song and a true song”.

Many of the songs that you will be able to sing along with include: “The Old Rugged Cross”, “In The Garden”, “Because He Lives”, “Softly And Tenderly”, “It Is Well With My Soul” and “It Is No Secret”. There are also several patriotic songs that you will know including: “Battle Hymn Of The Republic / This Land Is Your Land”, “Battle Of New Orleans”, “More Than A Name On A Wall”, “In God We Trust”, and “God Bless America / America The Beautiful”.

This is a 4½ star project and is definitely a project of classics and patriotic songs that should be a part of everyone’s collection. It expresses a gratitude for our faith and freedoms! God Bless America and a big “Thank You” to all of our military!!

Track Listing:

Battle Hymn Of The Republic / This Land Is Your Land

The Old Rugged Cross

Battle Of New Orleans

In The Garden

Meet Me At Arlington

Because He Llives

I Love You More

More Than A Name On A Wall

Softly And Tenderly

In God We Trust

God Bless America / America The Beautiful

It Is Well With My Soul

It Is No Secret (Intro)

It Is No Secret

READER RATING:

[Total: 2 Average: 4/5]