11th Hour’s A Lot With a Little Now Available for Pre-Order

Arden, North Carolina (August 2, 2019) — With powerful expressions of worship and quiet moments of surrender, 11th Hour puts a spotlight on what God can do with a little trust and a lot of faith on their latest album from Sonlite Records due out September 27. A Lot With A Little, available for pre-order now, is a heartfelt statement of the group members’ passion to use their talents to serve the Lord.

“This album is the most personal album we have ever done. Each member wrote songs for this project,” says Amber Eppinette, 11th Hour’s soprano singer. “Straight from our hearts to the pen onto the paper. We can’t wait for you to hear this!”

A Lot With A Little kicks off on a high note with the title track and first single. With powerful vocals from Eppinette and a high-energy driving feel, “A Lot With A Little” recalls how Jesus made miracles happen without having much to work with, a lesson we can use in our own lives. It doesn’t take much to experience God’s goodness in life.

Eppinette’s vocals shine again on “Bring On The Storm,” a song about remembering life’s trials are about growing in relationships with oneself and God. Eppinette sings, “Oh I know my Lord can calm the raging sea / But if He says it’s good for me / Then bring on the storm.”

11th Hour couples these high-energy songs with others that create peaceful moments of stillness. Led by alto Jaquita Lindsey, “Always On His Mind” details how God serves our needs in all areas of life, whether joyful or sad. Later, “How Much Broken Is Enough,” describes feelings of desperation, without an end in sight. But don’t fear — God is a healer. Led by Eppinette, it says “I am the healer when you need a touch / I am the mender when life comes undone / That’s a promise, so don’t give up / The deeper the pain, the stronger the love / Child I know, yes I know, how much broken is enough.”

11th Hour’s newest member, tenor Logan Smith, shines on “Love Don’t” and“Love Leaves A Mark,” both about the enduring nature of love, which knows no bounds and will always be present in the world.

“Good” encourages us to praise the Lord with all we have. The upbeat music will inspire everyone to stand up and worship with joy and wonder. Others songs include “All Glory,” “I Know Him,” “Settled At The Cross” and “Comeback.”

A Lot With A Little shows the range Eppinette, Lindsey and Smith bring to the music they create. With a focus on uplifting the Lord, 11th Hour will inspire audiences to praise and worship with all they have.

About 11th Hour

Over the last ten years of traveling on the road, 11th Hour has seen God do some incredible things. With musical influences such as Karen Peck and New River, The Martins, Gold City, and The Kingsmen, 11th Hour has stayed fresh and relevant while maintaining a versatile sound, able to lead congregations in moving times of worship. After reaching high acclaim, in 2012, 11th Hour signed a recording contract with Crossroads Music. They’ve had five #1 songs on the Singing News chart and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year, while Amber Eppinette was nominated for Soprano of the Year. 11th Hour features Eppinette, alto singer Jaquita Lindsey and tenor singer Logan Smith.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.