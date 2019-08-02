The Kingdom Heirs’ New Release – Everything In Between – Now Available for Pre-order

Arden, North Carolina (August 2, 2019) — The Kingdom Heirs are illustrating why they’ve been noted as one of the top quartets in Southern Gospel music with their latest album, Everything In Between, featuring full quartet tunes, a cappella hymns and lively instrumentals. Everything In Between is now available for pre-order.

Due out from Sonlite Records on September 27, Everything In Between allows The Kingdom Heirs’ broad talents to shine. Each style lifts up praise to the Lord for all He’s done for us on Earth.

The album begins with “Just Drink The Water,” a new song from the pens of Lee Black, Gina Boe and Jerry Salley about wanting to be a witness of Christ’s love and spreading His message to as many people as possible. Then, The Kingdom Heirs invite all to “Come To The Well” in an upbeat song about all being welcome at the healing stream.

The title track follows, reminding that no matter what happens in life, Jesus is the first, last and everything in between, something the Bible will tell us if we turn to it. With an upbeat, country feel, this song features bass vocalist Jeff Chapman on the verses with the group joining on the chorus, and embodies the heart of Southern Gospel traditions.

“That water-walking savior who can calm a raging sea

Who rules this mighty universe and still has time for me

My doctor and my lawyer, any day my coming King,

Jesus is the first, the last and everything in between.”

The soulful “I Have Overcome” features the full group and band, ending with power and conviction as it tells of rejoicing how God has already faced any battles we will on earth.

The Kingdom Heirs’ instrumental work shines on their rendition of “Sweet By And By,” a classic hymn immediately recognizable with the joyful piano of Andy Stringfield. The album features two other instrumentals. “Crying In The Chapel” has a swing feel of the Elvis Presley classic and “He Set Me Free” is a true old fashioned country church hymn put to a Southern Gospel feel.

“Holy, Holy Is What The Angels Sing,” sung a cappella, is an old church hymn that tells of the joy salvation will bring and what it will be like to join the choir of angels. The Kingdom Heirs’ voices and harmonies shine as they share the emotion that will come upon reaching heaven.

Other songs include the a cappella “Nothin’s Gonna Keep Me Down” and “Ready For Glory” and “I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under,” featuring the full group.

Everything In Between closes with “High On Zion’s Mountain” a powerful song penned by one of the group’s favorite writers, Dianne Wilkinson. With grand music, it tells of the glorious day when we reach Heaven and the beauty that will be found there.

With their vocal and instrumental abilities, The Kingdom Heirs praise and worship the Lord with each song on Everything In Between. Whether it’s a powerful song with the full group, a moving instrumental or a smooth a cappella tune, this album has something for each listener looking to lift up the Lord and His message.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982 they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group and now this year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood are celebrating 33 years. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.

The Kingdom Heirs have been nominated many times for industry awards such as The SGMA Awards, Dove Awards and The Singing News Fan Awards. Winning Newcomer Group of the Year in 1989, the group has been a constant favorite. The latest award is 2017 Band of the Year, which the band also won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have also had many top ten songs, and currently have had 40 top 5 songs in a row and 11 number 1 songs including their latest number #1 song, “I’ll Know I’m Home”, “The Borrowed Tomb”, “Just Beyond The Sunset” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Just Preach Jesus” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Tell Me Why” and “He Locked The Gates.” Two songs “The Chain Gang” and “Pieces” were nominated for a Dove award, off of their highly successful album, A New Look were nominated for a Dove Award in 2016. Their album The Last Big Thing debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in October 2017 followed by another Billboard debut with Something Good Vol Two in May 2019. Over the past years they have had 29 songs nominated for Song of the Year. The Kingdom Heirs are Arthur Rice, lead singer; Jeff Chapman, bass singer; Jerry Martin, tenor singer; Loren Harris, baritone singer; Dennis Murphy, drummer; Andy Stringfield, pianist; and Kreis French, manager.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.