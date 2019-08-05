Ad
Greg Goodman Joins Daywind Music Group as new Audio Marketing Director

Daywind Music Group (DMG) is happy to announce the addition of Greg Goodman to its team. Having served thirty years in radio, twenty-one of which with Salem Media Group, Goodman joins DMG with years of experience in the Southern Gospel industry.

As the new audio marketing director, Goodman will be facilitating audio content for the Daywind radio app as well as assisting with radio promotions for DMG’s premier music labels, Daywind Records and New Day Records.

“What an incredible opportunity to have someone with Greg’s talent come to Daywind. We are very excited to expand our marketing reach and create new programming for the way most people still discover music, radio,” says Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group.

With the assistance of Goodman, DMG plans to explore content ideas with Southern Gospel radio that will represent the best music of the genre from artists beyond the Daywind and New Day record labels.

“I am so grateful to Dottie Leonard Miller, Ed Leonard, and Scott Godsey for blessing me with this opportunity with Daywind Music Group,” says Goodman. “I have become a true fan of Southern Gospel music over the years and I look forward to assisting the Daywind team with content for radio that will shine the spotlight on great Southern Gospel music.”

Daywind Music Group is home to a variety of subsidiary companies including Daywind Records, New Day Record Label, and Daywind Music Publishing.

