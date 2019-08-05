Monday – August 5, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
15
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
19
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
1
|
21
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
1(4)
|
4
|
6
|
15
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
10
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
13
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
7
|
10
|
24
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
14
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
9
|
8
|
12
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
10
|
11
|
8
|God Mad a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
15
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
7
|
12
|
14
|
9
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
8
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
10
|
14
|
12
|
21
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
12
|
15
|
19
|
22
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
16
|
17
|
5
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
16
|
17
|
13
|
23
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
18
|
18
|
8
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
19
|
16
|
9
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
14
|
20
|
22
|
22
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
21
|
20
|
23
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
22
|
30
|
12
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
23
|
24
|
5
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman
|
23
|
24
|
*
|
1
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
24
|
25
|
21
|
5
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
17
|
26
|
27
|
24
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
27
|
32
|
2
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
27
|
28
|
*
|
1
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
28
|
29
|
28
|
5
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
28
|
30
|
26
|
5
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
31
|
25
|
20
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
32
|
38
|
4
|
Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
32
|
33
|
29
|
3
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
29
|
34
|
39
|
2
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
15
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
36
|
34
|
3
|Jesus, You’re Always There
|Primitive Quartet
|
34
|
37
|
23
|
8
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
23
|
38
|
*
|
1
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|His Cross Is Empty
|Lore Family
|
38
|
40
|
37
|
2
|His Hand Reached Down For Me
|Soul’d Out Quartet
|
37
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
