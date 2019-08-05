Ad
Monday – August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks scores his first chart topper from Deeper Oceans this week. At #1 this week is “Shame On Me.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
15
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1
2
3
19
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
1
21
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
4
6
15
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
5
4
10
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
6
7
13
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
7
10
24
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
8
5
14
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
9
8
12
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
10
11
8
 God Mad a Way Carolina Boys
10
11
9
15
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
7
12
14
9
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
12
13
15
8
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
10
14
12
21
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
12
15
19
22
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
16
17
5
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
17
13
23
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
18
18
8
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
19
16
9
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
14
20
22
22
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
21
20
23
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
22
30
12
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
23
24
5
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
23
24
*
1
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
24
25
21
5
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
26
27
24
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
27
32
2
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
27
28
*
1
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
28
29
28
5
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
28
30
26
5
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
26
31
25
20
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
32
38
4
Down the Road to Damascus
 Three Bridges
32
33
29
3
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
29
34
39
2
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
34
35
35
15
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
36
34
3
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
37
23
8
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
23
38
*
1
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
38
39
*
1
 His Cross Is Empty Lore Family
38
40
37
2
 His Hand Reached Down For Me Soul’d Out Quartet
37
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

