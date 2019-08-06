Kelly Wright Releases New Single, ‘Love Train’

Ad
Nashville, TN (August 6th, 2019) –Kelly Wright speaks out against mass shootings, racism and violence in his upcoming music project, The Love Train, which is also the title of his new single, available today.

In the song, ‘Love Train,’ Kelly makes an impassioned plea for people around the world to turn their weapons of mass destruction into instruments of peace. He sings from the heart to urge everyone to end racism, hatred and violence. A lyric from the song states; “Mankind won’t survive if our hearts beat inside a hateful rhythm.”

”This song is a call to action for all of us to pray and come together to put an end to violence. I seek to create a movement that will champion the message of love, freedom, and peace,” says Kelly.

Kelly is a recording artist with a unique background. He is an award-winning journalist, who formerly anchored and reported at Fox News, TBN, The 700 Club, and local news stations in New York City, Raleigh and Norfolk/Virginia Beach. He knows the devastating effects of violence and aspires to use his music as a platform to cure the epidemic of violence. Kelly adds, “I know music will not solve the problems we face, but a song can inspire us to take proactive steps in learning how to be our brothers’ keeper – not our brothers’ killer.”

The Love Train single is available today on all digital platforms.

