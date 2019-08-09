Ad
Melissa Brady Releases New Music, Joins Main Street

August 9, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (August 9th, 2019) –After teasing a big announcement on social media for several weeks, Gospel music fans woke up to a special surprise on Friday morning when Melissa Brady released a brand new solo project entitled Shine.

Shine, which includes several original songs written by Jim & Melissa Brady, features 11 songs, with an additional two tracks available exclusively on the physical CD.  Melissa’s beautiful soprano voice and vibrant personality shines through with each and every song, such as “Finest Hour,” “Because Of You,” “His Name Is Jesus” and “All Is Well.” The project also includes a astounding duet with ever-talented David Phelps on the track, “Just Beyond The River Jordan.”

With the release of Shine, Melissa Brady also joins Main Street Music & Entertainment as part of the 65South label.  “We are thrilled to have Melissa Brady on the 65South roster!” shares Dani Phillips of Main Street. “Melissa is always a joy, and her excitement is contagious! We’re proud to present this incredible solo project and to continue to work together in the future.”

Shine is available today on all digital and streaming platforms, and can be ordered on mainstreetme.com or jimandmelissabrady.com.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Melissa Brady online at melissabrady.netjimandmelissabrady.com and on social media at @MelissaBrady.

