Monday – August 12, 2019

Joseph Habedanks spends his second week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(2)
2
2
20
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
6
14
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
4
5
11
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
5
13
9
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
5
6
11
16
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
6
7
3
22
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
8
4
16
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
9
8
15
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
10
7
25
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
11
9
13
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
12
17
24
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
13
14
22
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
12
14
12
10
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
12
15
10
9
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
10
16
16
6
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
17
25
6
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
18
30
6
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
18
19
18
8
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
20
20
23
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
21
29
6
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
21
22
15
23
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
23
19
10
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
14
24
28
2
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
24
25
33
4
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
25
26
26
25
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
27
34
3
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
27
28
22
13
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
29
27
3
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
27
30
24
2
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
24
31
23
6
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
23
32
35
17
Send An Angel By My Way
 Freemans
23
33
39
2
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
33
34
21
24
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
35
36
4
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
36
**
5
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
37
38
2
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
37
38
32
5
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
32
39
*
1
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
39
40
37
9
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
23
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

