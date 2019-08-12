Monday – August 12, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
20
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
6
|
14
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
11
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
9
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
16
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
22
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
1(4)
|
8
|
4
|
16
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
9
|
8
|
15
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
10
|
7
|
25
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
7
|
11
|
9
|
13
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
12
|
17
|
24
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
13
|
14
|
22
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
12
|
14
|
12
|
10
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
12
|
15
|
10
|
9
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
10
|
16
|
16
|
6
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
16
|
17
|
25
|
6
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
17
|
18
|
30
|
6
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
8
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
20
|
20
|
23
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
21
|
29
|
6
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
21
|
22
|
15
|
23
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
23
|
19
|
10
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
14
|
24
|
28
|
2
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
24
|
25
|
33
|
4
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
25
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
27
|
34
|
3
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
27
|
28
|
22
|
13
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
29
|
27
|
3
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
27
|
30
|
24
|
2
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
24
|
31
|
23
|
6
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman
|
23
|
32
|
35
|
17
|
Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
33
|
39
|
2
|His Cross Is Empty Now
|Lore Family
|
33
|
34
|
21
|
24
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
35
|
36
|
4
|Jesus, You’re Always There
|Primitive Quartet
|
34
|
36
|
**
|
5
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
37
|
38
|
2
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
37
|
38
|
32
|
5
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
32
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
39
|
40
|
37
|
9
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
23
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.