Karen Peck and New River Receive Two 2019 Dove Award Nominations

Nashville, Tenn – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River were honored with two nominations for the 2019 GMA Dove Awards.

The group received the coveted Southern Gospel Artist Of The Year nomination as well as the as the Southern Gospel Recorded Song Of The Year for the group’s number one song, “I Know I’ll Be There”, (writers) Dave Clark, Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun.

On Wednesday, Karen was also honored to be one of the announcers of the 2019 GMA Dove Award Nominees, along with Natalie Grant and Jekalyn Carr.

Of the nominations, Karen said, “We are very grateful and honored to have two GMA Dove Awards Nominations for SG Artist and SG Song. We always pray diligently about the songs the Lord wants us to record. It was a pure joy to co-write I Know I’ll Be There with producer Wayne Haun and award winning writer Dave Clark. This song is dear to our hearts. Also, we are very thankful for the Southern Gospel Artist Nomination. I’m thrilled to work with such an amazing team. Together we will keep persevering for the Lord. We are blessed beyond measure.”

Given the rich and extensive history of the group, it is no wonder they have been nominated for these two prestigious awards. Led by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Karen Peck Gooch, New River was formed in 1991 when Karen teamed with her husband, Rickey, and her sister, Susan, to create the powerhouse trio.

In addition to their busy ministry schedule, singing hundreds of dates every year across the country, Karen is a recognized leader in the Southern Gospel Music Industry. She serves on the Board of Directors for Abraham Productions, and is still active as the first woman to be named President of the Southern Gospel Music Association.

But it is the continued love and support of her extensive fan base, earned by KPNR’s transparent heart for ministry, along with their impeccable harmony blend and vocal prowess, that has made them such a popular and successful ministry force.

The 50th GMA Dove Awards show will be held in Nashville on October 15 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. The 2019 Dove Awards will be taped to air on Trinity Broadcasting Network on October 20, at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.