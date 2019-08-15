REVIEW: Carolina – American Morning

Producer: Michael Sykes

Record Label: Berry Hill Records/Main Street Music

Website: www.carolinaquartet.com

I absolutely love great Quartet music…that gorgeous sound of four unique voices that are different yet blend and produce harmonies and intertwine the vocals so that they all compliment each other. Then add in amazing production and powerful “heart” songs that speak life and hope. I have just discovered a group that fits all of what I love about a Quartet. Carolina is led by Scott Whitener, who has been with several of the top groups in the past and has a great name in our SG industry, then you add in a wonderful tenor, Chris Roberts, bass singer Chris Parker and a strong vocalist and newcomer Riley Dotson and you have a wonderful new group that is destined to go far. CAROLINA offers some great music that is a mix of gospel and country. I hate comparisons, but these guys are right up there at the top of their game and they remind me of a younger OAK RIDGE BOYS. These guys are great and you need to take time to listen to them and this new project.

The project starts off with a great tune, called COME BY HERE and then the project takes us on a fun musical journey that showcases rich vocals, strong songs that deal with faith, family and freedom in Him. A few of my favorites on the project are, EVERDAY AMERICAN (which has a video to go along with it and I love it), I DON’T HAVE TO STAY, IF YOU HAD ONLY SEEN ME THEN, THAT OLD DIRT ROAD I GREW UP ON and I love the song THE STORIES ON THE WALL.

This project has not left my CD player the last few days, and I am fairly certain you will love what you hear once you start playing the music. Go ahead and get this project, I know you will not be disappointed. Love it and love it that there is NEW music like this coming along for all of us to enjoy!

Track Listing:

Come By Here

That Old Dirt Road I Grew Up On

I Don’t Have to Say

Everyday American

Can’t Hurry the Harvest

Down By the River

American Morning

If You Had Only Seen Me Then

The Stories On the Wall

Working Prayer

The Saints Sing Their Way Home

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]