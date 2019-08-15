REVIEW: Central Baptist Church Choir – Amen

Producer:

Record Label: Independent Release

Website: www.cbcdunn.com

Central Baptist Church of Dunn, NC has just released a brand new choir project full of simple yet beautiful arrangements of well known songs. I was not familiar with this church or choir, but I thoroughly enjoyed listening to this project. The album kicks off with “Psalm 121”, written straight from scripture. This beautiful modern hymn is the perfect lyric to start the project off, although I’ll admit I was expecting an upbeat number to kick things off.

“Masterpiece” is a song that I was not familiar with until I listened to this project. It’s hard to not listen to the sweet vocal stylings and lush arrangement without tearing up. This is the greatest cut on the entire project, in my opinion.

“Put On The Armor” is one of the few country/upbeat songs on the project. This cut reminds me of something the Gaither Homecoming Family would sing. Incredible song written straight from Ephesians 6. Great option for a radio release.

“Say Amen”, originally recorded by Brian Free & Assurance and Finding Favour (CCM group) is featured on this project and rightfully so. I have heard many renditions of this song, but this is one to remember. CBC Choir has released an OUTSTANDING performance on this soon to be classic in SGM.

Another mention worthy song is the melody, “Thank God I Am Free/What Sins Are You Talking About”. If you have been in any conservative church service, chances are, you know these songs. Aaron Hise and his beautiful wise, Suzanne, are a special addition to this cut. This sounds just like a live cut, which is hard to do in the mix stage of recording choir albums. Bravo!

I’ll be honest… I don’t particularly care to listen to choir projects, but I was both impressed and blessed by this one. If you’re a choir fanatic, this is the project for you. Great songs, arrangements and performances. Central Baptist Church Choir, you have done an outstanding job.

Track Listing:

Psalm 121 (Total Praise/My Help)

Father, Son and Holy Ghost with Doxology

Say Amen

O The Glory Did Roll

Jesus Brought Me Out

Thank God I Am Free/What Sins Are You Talking About

Masterpiece

Revive Me

Who I Am

Put On the Armor

Jesus Is Lord Of All

