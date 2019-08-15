REVIEW: Tim Menzies – His Name Is Jesus

Producer: Ben Isaacs

Record Label: New Day Records

Website: www.timmenzies.com

On this, his second gospel album, Tim Menzies teams up with some big names in gospel music the Isaacs, Gaither Vocal Band, Karan Peck along with Vince Gill and Rhonda Vincent to put together a good mix of original songs and classic favorites all on a project that country fans will enjoy.

My top picks from this 14-track album are His Name Is Jesus featuring Mike Rogers and Ben Isaacs, Don’t Wait, featuring Brenda Anderson and Ben Isaacs and Little Is Much. His Name Is Jesus, is a touching song about heartbreak and sorrow and the One that can mend that broken heart and set us free. Don’t Wait reminds us not to put off making that decision for Christ, we don’t know how much time we have or when that time will run out. Little Is Much as long as we do it for Christ. Our smallest effort can return huge results as long as we do it in His name and not for ourselves.

Tim’s country roots and style shine through on each cut of this album, especially on the quartet standard, Walking In Jerusalem and Bill and Gloria Gaither’s, There’s Something About That Name. That old school country flavor really adds something special to the classic, Little Is Much. If you’re a fan of that 70’s style, country music, you’ll enjoy this newest album by Tim Menzies.

Track Listing:

His Name Is Jesus

That Little Crowded Room

Don’t Wait

There’s Something About That Name/Nothing But the Blood

Thirty Year Suicide

Hanging Out With Old Folks

He Didn’t Come That Night

Six Feet

I Know That Was You

I Hope You See Jesus

Thank God For Cowboys

Kentucky Coal

Walking In Jerusalem

Little Is Much

