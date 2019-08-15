StowTown Records is Delighted to Announce Multiple 2019 GMA Dove Award Nominations

is delighted to announce their. Label co-founder, producer and songwriter,, once again leads the way with ten nominations. StowTown artistsandare all nominees for this, the 50th annual GMA Dove Awards.

Wayne Haun’s nominations include Producer of the Year, as well as several songwriting and production nominations in various categories. Although honored to receive the most nominations across all genres of Gospel Music, Haun turns his focus to his StowTown family of artists. “It is such an honor to be a part of an industry that provides a platform for all of our artists to propel the message of the Gospel into the world. I would like to thank the GMA for giving a genre-specific category to our Inspirational artists. I look forward to celebrating 50 years of Gospel Music at the GMA Dove Awards!”

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has been nominated for both Southern Gospel Artist of the Year, as well as Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Longing For Home.” This song, written by Ernie Haase, Joel Lindsey and Wayne Haun is from the 2018 release Clear Skies, a project which received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots/Gospel Album.

“Even Me,” recorded by Triumphant Quartet, is also nominated for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. Their current album, Yes, is nominated for Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

StowTown also celebrates nominations in the Southern Gospel Album of the Year category with The Collingsworth Family for Mercy & Love and The Guardians for Ready for Revival.

The StowTown various artist project, Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns & Songs, received a nomination for the song “Beside the Cross.”Performed by Rhonda Vincent, StowTown artist Lizzy Long and Sally Berry, this song got the nod for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. Collaborating with Bluegrass performers like Rhonda and Sally is fun for Lizzy, but to record a song with them that was originally penned by the late hymn-writer, Fanny Crosby, over 100 years ago makes this nomination extremely special.

With the return of the Inspirational Music categories, StowTown artist TaRanda Greene received nominations for both Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year (“When the Healing Comes”) and Inspirational Album of the Year (The Healing). “I want to say a big thank you to the GMA,” shares TaRanda, “for allowing the Inspirational category back into the nomination process so that artists like me and my fellow nominees have a place to belong in this incredible and very diverse world we call Christian/Gospel music. I am grateful and humbled to learn of my nominations for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year and Inspirational Album of the Year for a song and album that are very close to my heart.”

The 50th GMA Dove Awards show will take place on October 15, 2019, in Nashville, TN, at Lipscomb University‘s Allen Arena. The show will be filmed and will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network on October 20.