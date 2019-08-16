Heart2Heart Releases New Radio Single – Hallelujah March

Cherryville, NC – Popular North Carolina Southern Gospel Trio, Heart2Heart has announced a new radio release from their upcoming project, Pray. The song, “Hallelujah March” is being released to radio on August 14th.

Penned by veteran writers Dave Clark and Gerald Crabb, Hallelujah March is upbeat, with a driving gospel tempo and powerful lead vocal delivery by David Kiser. The harmonies are tight and impressive, and the lyrical story message will capture the listener’s attention immediately.

Heart2Heart group members David Kiser, Deana Kiser, and Rhonda House were thrilled to work with the iconic Southern Gospel Music great, Les Butler (Producer/Family Music Group). Butler has been involved in almost every aspect of music in his impressive career including singing, playing, producing, and publishing. Of this project, Butler says “”Early on, I felt strongly that this recording was going to be special. I was right — it is! Watch out for Heart2Heart.”

David Kiser said of the upcoming recording, “This project is no doubt the best recording we have done in 21 years. We are excited about the writers we chose and the powerful messages contained in the lyrics of the project PRAY. We have been honored to

work with Les Butler and feel like there has been a powerful and special anointing from the selection of the very first song. We can’t wait for Gospel music fans to experience this journey with us.”

“Hallelujah March” will be available everywhere digital music is offered, and by requesting it on your favorite radio station. The finished project, Pray, is scheduled to be released in September for purchase at the annual National Quartet Convention. Heart2Heart will be performing on the Main Stage at NQC this year on Tuesday, September 24, and will be at Booth, # 406 most of the week.

To purchase Heart 2 Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/ or

To connect with Heart 2 Heart just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Heart 2 Heart email davidk@heart2heartmin.com .

About Heart 2 Heart

In 1998, Heart 2 Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio bring a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart 2 Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently reside in Cherryville, NC, with their families.