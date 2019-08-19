A Brief Q&A with 11th Hour

Chris Unthank: Tell us about the new record.

Amber Eppinette: This cd, A Lot With a Little, is probably one of our most personal ones. It has every single piece of our hearts written on it. Even in our younger ages, we’ve lived every word in these songs. We can’t wait for you all to get it!

CU: What are some stand out cuts on the record?

AE: That’s a tough question. It’s hard to pick out just one especially since it’s so new. Let’s just say, “to be determined” on that one. Haha!

CU: How much writing did the group have a hand in?

AE: We wrote all but 2 songs on this project.

CU: What’s the first single, and when can expect it to hit radio?

AE: We aren’t sure of the first single yet BUT we are hoping for it to hit radio come September.

CU: Logan’s been with you guys for a while now. How’s life on the road changed with adding him to the group?

AE: Logan Smith was a GREAT decision. Not only is he a wonderful singer, but he brings joy everywhere he is. He’s always laughing, smiling, cutting up. And everyone just loves him.

CU: What other big plans are coming down the pike for 11th Hour?

AE: There are many things at work for sure but the biggest thing is our second Israel trip we are planning for next October. We hope any and everyone will join us for this trip of a lifetime. It completely changed us and we can’t wait to go back.

CU: What has God been teaching you lately?

AE: As a woman, I tend to be impatient at times not knowing what’s ahead but I’m slowly but surely learning to wait on the Lord, to be Still and KNOW that He is God. He has mine and the group’s best interest at hand.

To find out more information on 11th Hour – visit them online at www.11thhourgg.com.