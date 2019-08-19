Joy Holden Releases New Single to Radio, “I Must Tell Jesus”

Spartanburg, SC – Popular Christian singer, songwriter and musician Joy Holden has announced the release of her newest single to radio “I Must Tell Jesus.” This traditional Gospel flavored cut is from her newest project, Covered.

The beloved hymn, written in 1893 by Reverend Elisha Hoffman, has long been a signature song in Joy’s live program. With her talented and experienced musicians, and her own vocal prowess, she has given the song new life and new meaning for today’s world.

On August 31st Joy will perform at the Six Flags over Georgia’s Labor Day Celebration.

In September, Joy will be at the prestigious National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, and you will be able to visit her there in Booth 140. On Friday, September 27, she has been invited to perform at the NQC Artist Showcase.

For the second year in a row, Joy will be performing at Dollywood’s Annual Harvest Festival, appearing with her two full time background vocalists, Shana Parris and Lisa Pruitt alongside some top industry musicians. She will be in concert on October 26 & 27, performing 3 shows each day.

In other exciting news, Joy will be in concert in the outdoor arena stage of the Smoky Convention Center as part of the 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention. The theme of this year’s event is “We Are Family.” Also in concert will be Gerald Crabb, The Hysongs, Les Butler’s Bluegrass, The Browder’s, the Pine Ridge Boys and many other Gospel greats.

Of this event Joy says “It’s not just the music element that gets me excited – it’s the great spirit of joining in authentic ministry with my gospel family and friends that connect us all like small pieces of thread in Grandma’s hand sewn quilt. God’s handiwork!” She will be taking the stage on Monday, October 28.

Exciting opportunities are unfolding for this talented and dedicated artist.

To purchase Covered go to : https://joyholden.com/store/

To connect with Joy Holden just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Joy Holden email at: https://joyholden.com/ booking/

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a recent return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.