Monday – August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Joseph Habedanks spends his third week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(3)
2
3
15
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
5
10
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
4
14
11
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
5
8
17
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
6
10
26
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
6
7
7
23
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
8
4
12
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
9
21
7
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
9
10
15
10
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
10
11
6
17
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
6
12
19
10
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
12
13
9
16
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
14
2
21
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
15
11
14
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
16
12
25
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
17
13
23
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
12
18
16
7
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
19
25
5
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
19
20
27
4
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
20
21
17
7
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
22
23
11
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
14
23
30
3
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
24
18
7
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
18
25
29
4
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
25
26
20
24
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
27
26
26
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
28
22
24
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
29
38
6
 Down the Damascus Road Three Bridges
29
30
32
17
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
31
28
14
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
32
37
3
 When the Answer Is No
Talleys
32
33
24
3
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
24
34
31
7
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
23
35
35
5
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
36
39
2
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
37
33
3
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
33
38
34
25
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
39
*
1
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
39
40
**
2
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

