Joseph Habedank Celebrates Sennheiser Endorsement and Dove Nominations

NASHVILLE, TN (August 23, 2019) – GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank is currently the only artist in the Christian music genre to earn an endorsement from Sennheiser. The Daywind Records recording artist joins acclaimed artists Ricky Skaggs, Ed Sheeran, and Zac Brown Band in being part of this exclusive roster to receive the endorsement.

Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is a German audio company specializing in the design and production of a wide range of high fidelity products including microphones, headphones, telephone accessories and aviation headsets for personal, professional, and business applications.

“I started singing on a Sennheiser mic when I was 17 years old and it has always been my favorite microphone to sing on,” says Habedank. “I love singing on my new Sennheiser SKM-6000 and I am extremely honored to be endorsed by a company that I’ve trusted for so many years. I want to sincerely thank them for allowing me to be a part of the Sennheiser family.”

The news of this new endorsement comes on the heels of other exciting career news for Habedank. On Wednesday, August 14th, the Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Habedank was honored with three nominations for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year, Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for “Shame On Me,” and Southern Gospel Album of the Year for his recently released album Deeper Oceans.

