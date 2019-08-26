Fox News’ Todd Starnes to Appear at National Quartet Convention

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (August 26, 2019) – NQC (the National Quartet Convention) has announced that Todd Starnes, celebrated Fox News journalist, will appear during the 2019 National Quartet Convention. Todd will speak during the NQC Chapel service on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM.

Additionally, Starnes will be covering the NQC on his signature show Starnes Country, which is on Fox Nation.

Starnes Country is a news magazine-style program where Todd travels the heartland, providing commentary on the political and cultural issues of the day with his signature southern humor and conservative style.

NQC will be featured during one of the upcoming episodes of the new show. Air dates and times will be announced at a later date.

“Todd Starnes has been a long-time friend of the NQC, and we are delighted to welcome him back to the event,” states Clarke Beasley, Executive Vice President of the National Quartet Convention. “We are also thrilled that he and his producers have decided to make NQC the focus of one of the episodes of Starnes Country.

“My family has been attending the National Quartet Convention for a number of years,” says Todd Starnes. “It’s the premier event for Southern Gospel fans and I’m excited to be able to share that story with the rest of the nation.”

Todd Starnes is an American conservative columnist, commentator, author and radio host. He has appeared on multiple Fox News programs and In June 2017 began hosting a syndicated talk radio show on Fox News Radio.

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

The 2019 NQC will be held in Pigeon Forge, TN at the LeConte Center from Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Saturday, September 28, 2019.

For schedule, admission and all other information, visit www.NQConline.com