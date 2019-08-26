Ad
News Ticker

Monday – August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks spends his fourth week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(4)
2
2
16
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
3
11
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
4
10
11
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
5
7
24
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
6
8
13
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
7
12
11
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
7
8
13
17
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
9
6
27
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
6
10
20
5
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
10
11
 19
6
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
11
12
4
12
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
13
22
12
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
13
14
5
18
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
15
14
22
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
16
18
8
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
17
11
18
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
6
18
21
8
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
19
24
8
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
19
20
9
8
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
9
21
17
24
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
12
22
26
25
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
23
15
15
 You’re Not In this Alone Browders
5
24
25
5
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
24
25
16
26
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
26
23
4
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
27
29
7
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
27
28
27
27
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
29
28
25
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
30
32
4
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
30
31
30
18
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
32
33
4
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
24
33
34
8
 Too Fast Misty Frreeman
23
34
**
16
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
31
35
31
15
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
36
36
3
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
37
39
2
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
37
38
35
6
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
39
40
2
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
39
40
37
4
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
33
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes