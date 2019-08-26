Ad
News Ticker

New Legacy Project Lead Singer Announces Engagement

August 26, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn – (August 26, 2019) – Hunter Sparkman, lead singer for the popular group, New Legacy Project, has announced his engagement to girlfriend, Stacey Tackett.

The December wedding will be held in near-by Lebanon, Tennessee, with both families and all their friends bearing witness to the start of their new life.  With his love and dedication apparent, Hunter recently posted about Stacey, “Nine months of adventures, surprises, laughter, tears and happiness.  Happiness like I’ve never known! My future is with you is so bright and promising.  I mean, I get to marry you!!!! I’m so incredibly blessed!

Of the marriage, group owner Rick Price says “Our little NLP family is growing, and we’re so happy that God brought Stacey and Hunter together.  She’s a wonderful woman, and she makes him an even better man.”

Stacey studied Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Lipscomb University, and currently resides in East Nashville.  Hunter plans to continue touring with New Legacy Project after the wedding and honeymoon.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music go to http://www.NewLegacyProject.com

To book a concert with New Legacy Project, contact Kingdom Artists at 800-482-5659 or newlegacyproject@yahoo.com.

To keep up with all of the group’s dates go to Tour Dates.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

 

                                               amazonmusicicon.png   itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.png  googleplaylogo.jpg  

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

 

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png     Instagram.jpg      youtube.png   

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet.  Originally a protege of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy.  It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.

In 2016, Rick made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project, recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way.  Rick has surrounded himself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 180 dates per year, coast to coast.

In 2018, New Legacy Project was nominated for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes