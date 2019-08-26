New Legacy Project Lead Singer Announces Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn – (August 26, 2019) – Hunter Sparkman, lead singer for the popular group, New Legacy Project, has announced his engagement to girlfriend, Stacey Tackett.

The December wedding will be held in near-by Lebanon, Tennessee, with both families and all their friends bearing witness to the start of their new life. With his love and dedication apparent, Hunter recently posted about Stacey, “Nine months of adventures, surprises, laughter, tears and happiness. Happiness like I’ve never known! My future is with you is so bright and promising. I mean, I get to marry you!!!! I’m so incredibly blessed!

Of the marriage, group owner Rick Price says “Our little NLP family is growing, and we’re so happy that God brought Stacey and Hunter together. She’s a wonderful woman, and she makes him an even better man.”

Stacey studied Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Lipscomb University, and currently resides in East Nashville. Hunter plans to continue touring with New Legacy Project after the wedding and honeymoon.

Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protege of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.

In 2016, Rick made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project, recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way. Rick has surrounded himself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 180 dates per year, coast to coast.

In 2018, New Legacy Project was nominated for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.