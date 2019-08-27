The Lore Family Signs with Horizon Records

Arden, North Carolina (August 27, 2019) — Over the past several years, The Lore Family has built up their ministry, spreading God’s word through song and using their talents to serve. After finding success as an independent artist, the family has now signed with Horizon Records to release new music.

The Lore Family, consisting of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel, says the decision to join the Crossroads family was made prayerfully and with much counsel.

“Once again, God has ordered the steps of our family. Over the past decade, He has allowed our paths to cross with many talented people. And, we have formed relationships with people who have truly wanted to see our ministry succeed. In God’s perfect timing, He has brought people in our lives to help us reach the next level,” says Darren Lore. “And, this is why we are honored and humbled to be joining the Horizon Records label. We believe that we have joined a stellar, professional, ministry-driven team. The family at Crossroads are some of the best in the industry. And, we believe that this is going to be a great, long-lasting relationship.”

Crossroads’ Greg Bentley adds that he’s heard The Lore Family’s songs on SiriusXM enLighten and watched them climb the charts. After meeting the family, he says they’re a great fit with Horizon’s roster of artists.

“We strive to not just load up labels because someone wants to record with us. We look into who they are and what they’ve done, but mostly what kind of people they are,” says Bentley. “I knew when we sat down with the whole family to meet that they have a focus on ministry and doing things in a first-class way. It is our goal to take the foundation they have laid and build upon that to take some of the load off them so they can truly focus on the ministry side sharing Jesus through song.”

The Lore Family’s upcoming album, Hidden Blessings, produced by Wayne Haun, will be released October 11 on Horizon Records.

About The Lore Family

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. Over the past several years, The Lore Family, which calls Portsmouth, Ohio home, has ministered at hundreds of services, making sure each concert or ministry opportunity is fulfilled with excellence and authenticity. The Lores began their ministry traveling in the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, but have now traveled across the United States, singing a mix of classic and current Southern Gospel favorites as well as originals written by Darren. ​The Lores have sung on many well-known stages across the country, including those at the National Quartet Convention, Gatlinburg Gathering Showcase, Singing In The Sun Showcase, Gospel Music Showcase TV, Great American Gospel TV, Gospel Music USA TV, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City and more. Their radio releases have been consistently in the top 20 of the Singing News Chart, and are played regularly on satellite stations such as Sirius XM’s enLighten. Fans voting in the Singing News Fan Awards have voted The Lore Family in the top 5 category for Favorite New Mixed Group for 2 consecutive years. Although charts and awards are honoring, The Lore Family understands that these things come and go. Their main purpose for radio/TV ministry is to give a message of hope and encouragement to seekers and believers. As the Lord blesses, The Lore Family will continue to record and release quality, anointed Southern Gospel Music.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.