Monday – September 2, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(5)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
12
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
12
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
12
|A Rugged old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
14
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
18
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
8
|
10
|
6
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
25
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
1(4)
|
10
|
20
|
9
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
7
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
13
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
13
|
13
|
13
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
19
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
15
|
24
|
6
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
9
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
19
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
6
|
18
|
18
|
9
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
17
|
19
|
19
|
9
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
19
|
20
|
9
|
28
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
6
|
21
|
15
|
23
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
22
|
27
|
8
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
16
|You’re Not In this Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
24
|
30
|
6
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
24
|
25
|
21
|
25
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
12
|
26
|
26
|
5
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
23
|
27
|
32
|
5
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
27
|
28
|
22
|
26
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
29
|
25
|
27
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
30
|
37
|
3
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
19
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
32
|
34
|
17
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
31
|
33
|
33
|
9
|Too Fast
|Misty Frreeman
|
23
|
34
|
*
|
1
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
16
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
36
|
36
|
4
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
7
|Jesus, You’re Always There
|Primitive Quartet
|
34
|
39
|
39
|
3
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.