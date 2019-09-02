Ad
Monday – September 2, 2019

September 2, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks spends his fifth week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(5)
2
2
17
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
3
12
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
4
4
12
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
5
7
12
 A Rugged old Cross LeFevre Quartet
5
6
6
14
 Choose Life Hyssongs
4
7
8
18
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
8
10
6
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
8
9
5
25
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
10
20
9
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
10
11
11
7
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
11
12
12
13
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
13
13
13
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
13
14
14
19
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
15
24
6
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
15
16
16
9
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
17
17
19
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
6
18
18
9
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
17
19
19
9
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
19
20
9
28
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
6
21
15
23
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
22
27
8
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
22
23
23
16
 You’re Not In this Alone Browders
5
24
30
6
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
24
25
21
25
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
12
26
26
5
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
27
32
5
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
27
28
22
26
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
29
25
27
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
30
37
3
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
30
31
31
19
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
32
34
17
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
31
33
33
9
 Too Fast Misty Frreeman
23
34
*
1
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
34
35
35
16
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
36
36
4
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
37
*
1
 Alabama Mud Gold City
37
38
38
7
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
39
39
3
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
39
40
*
1
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

