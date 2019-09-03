Broad Street Music Publishing Welcomes Tery Wayne Wilkin

Nashville, TN (September 3rd, 2019) –Main Street Music & Entertainment is happy to announce the addition of songwriter Tery Wayne to Broad Street Music Publishing.

A well-seasoned writer with years of experience, including writing exclusively for the Gaither Music Group, Dove-nominated, award-winning songs such as “If We Ever Got A Look” (The Hoppers), “The Answer Is Christ” (The Talleys), “Don’t Wanna Go Back” (Kingdom Heirs), “Anything But Ordinary” (Dove Brothers), and “Mountain Moving Faith” (11th Hour) are products of Tery’s pen, and his songs have seen the tops of the radio charts on several occasions. Although his offerings in the Southern Gospel genre have been a highlight, the talented tunesmith has produced a range of quality work that spans into many other genres as well.

“I am beyond excited about this new venture and my expectancy is off the charts wondering what great and mighty things God has in store. I want to thank God for the gift of song and for role models like Dottie and Reba Rambo,” shares Tery Wayne. “I love shouting what God whispers and I am so thankful, and grateful, for this opportunity.”

“One of the first things I noticed when I initially spoke with Tery about coming on board was his eagerness to write,” adds Q Phillips of Broad Street. “His passion is to create songs and his excitement to do so is contagious. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together!”