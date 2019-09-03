Ad
News Ticker

Broad Street Music Publishing Welcomes Tery Wayne Wilkin

September 3, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (September 3rd, 2019) –Main Street Music & Entertainment is happy to announce the addition of songwriter Tery Wayne to Broad Street Music Publishing.

A well-seasoned writer with years of experience, including writing exclusively for the Gaither Music Group, Dove-nominated, award-winning songs such as “If We Ever Got A Look” (The Hoppers), “The Answer Is Christ” (The Talleys), “Don’t Wanna Go Back” (Kingdom Heirs), “Anything But Ordinary” (Dove Brothers), and “Mountain Moving Faith” (11th Hour) are products of Tery’s pen, and his songs have seen the tops of the radio charts on several occasions.  Although his offerings in the Southern Gospel genre have been a highlight, the talented tunesmith has produced a range of quality work that spans into many other genres as well.

“I am beyond excited about this new venture and my expectancy is off the charts wondering what great and mighty things God has in store. I want to thank God for the gift of song and for role models like Dottie and Reba Rambo,” shares Tery Wayne. “I love shouting what God whispers and I am so thankful, and grateful, for this opportunity.”

“One of the first things I noticed when I initially spoke with Tery about coming on board was his eagerness to write,” adds Q Phillips of Broad Street.  “His passion is to create songs and his excitement to do so is contagious.  We look forward to a long and successful partnership together!”

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes