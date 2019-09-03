Jason Barie, The Ramblin’ Fiddler, set to release Pieces on Billy Blue Records

Nashville, TENN — Billy Blue Records is proud to present the release of Jason Barie, starring as The Ramblin’ Fiddler in his brand new action-packed production ‘Pieces.’

It’s more than just another instrumental packed album, Pieces is replete with seven self-composed original fiddle tunes and five superbly arranged guest vocal performances. It’s greater than any sideman project this side of Gotham City. It’s an entire collection of fine fiddlin’ from the mastermind of Bluegrass music’s latest super hero – The Ramblin’ Fiddler, taking his creative pieces to new heights as he shares the super power he discovered through the fiddle rosin found in his great-grandfather’s fiddle case as a young boy.

The first single is the timeless Hank Williams masterpiece “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” arranged by the Ramblin’ Fiddler himself and featuring Bluegrass Hall of Famers Del McCoury and Paul Williams for a first-ever recording together. It’s true Bluegrass history!

Born in Valrico, Florida, the IBMA and SPBGMA nominated fiddler has been recognized by his peers as one of the most beloved musicians in the Bluegrass genre. He has been a member of some of the most popular Bluegrass bands, including stints with legends such as Bobby Osborne & The Rocky Top Express, Jesse McReynolds & The Virginia Boys, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Currently, the fiddle-man behind the mask, Jason Barie is a member of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

In 2001, at age 21, while traveling with the band Carolina Road, Jason received his first nomination for “Fiddle Player of The Year” from SPBGMA (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association). In 2008, as a member of The Larry Stephenson Band, Barie’s previous fiddle release/production, The Past Is Present, was nominated by the IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) for “Instrumental Album of The Year.”

As “The Ramblin’ Fiddler,” Barie is joined on his new project Pieces by multiple all-star super friends as guest vocalists on several songs. In addition to the aforementioned historic recording of Del McCoury & Paul Williams together for the first time on “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” other A-team recruits include lead and guest vocals on featured tracks “We’ll Be Sweetheart’s In Heaven” (Eli Johnston and Mike Rogers), The familiar Gospel favorite “Beyond The Sunset For Me” (Paul Williams and Darrin Vincent), “Diary Of My Mind” (Corey Hensley and Mike Rogers), and the ever-popular “Blue Eyed Darlin’” (Brandon Rickman and Mike Rogers).

Jason has also enlisted some of his closest friends as guest musicians on ‘Pieces.’ Along with McCoury & Williams, the album co-stars Doyle Lawson, Darrin Vincent (of Daily & Vincent), Joe Mullins, Becky Buller, Kristen Scott Benson (The Grascals), Brandon Rickman (The Lonesome River Band), Mike Rogers, Eli Johnston, Corrina Rose (High Fidelity), Wayne Benson (IIIrd Time Out), Jason Davis (Claybank), Duane Sparks, Kevin McKinnon, Joe Dean & Josh Swift (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver), and Mike Terry and Randy Barnes (Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers).

Join Jason Barie as The Ramblin’ Fiddler in his latest adventure ‘Pieces,’ available 9.6.19 on Billy Blue Records.

TRACKS

WAITING ON ISAAC

I’M SO LONESOME I COULD CRY

SARAH JO

WE’LL BE SWEETHEARTS IN HEAVEN

TWO LEFT SHOES

BEYOND THE SUNSET FOR ME

SASSAFRAS

DIARY OF MY MIND

OAK GROVE SHUFFLE

BLUE EYED DARLIN’

THE RAPIDO KID

ASHOKAN FAREWELL