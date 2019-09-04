Award-Winning Annie Moses Band Announces 2019 Copland to Cash Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – PBS sensation and Emmy-nominated, award-winning folk group, Annie Moses Band, known for its fiery string playing and soulful renditions of beloved American songs, is taking its innovative Copland to Cash: The Grit & Grandeur of the American Spirit show on tour to performing art centers, theaters, civic auditoriums and more beginning September 6.

Launching the 28-city tour from the “Birthplace of America,” Alexandria, Minnesota, and traversing 13 states in the U.S. through November 10 in Tulsa (Broken Arrow), Oklahoma, Annie Moses Band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies, reviving the American saga through innovative, high-spirited arrangements.

From the roots of the Grand Ole Opry, to the wings of Carnegie Hall, the Annie Moses Band has been taking American music to new heights for more than a decade. Now, in Copland to Cash: The Grit and Grandeur of the American Spirit, the band breathes new life into the nation’s stories and legends with the homeland songs of its namesakes such as “Hoedown,” “Appalachian Spring,” and “I’ve Been Everywhere,” to the show tunes of prolific American composers George Gershwin and Stephen Foster.

Each show is arranged, composed and performed by the virtuosic road warriors and history buffs of the Annie Moses Band, featuring the band’s colorful family history through remarkable true tales and songs of the Oklahoma Land Run, vigilante justice in the Wild West, and a thoroughly modern, “East meets West” journey to North Korea. Additionally, Annie Moses Band will perform its fan favorite, “Cherokee,” which was inspired by the story of the band’s Native American heritage. (Video may be viewed athttps://www.youtube.com/watch? v=6qV0tgHNjq8.)

The purpose behind the tour is to deliver a “spell-binding musical odyssey” meant to engage audiences across America with each and every show.

Annie Dupre, founder, lead singer and violinist of Annie Moses Band says, “Copland to Cashis an amazing musical ride. We were passionate about putting together songs for the tour that are loved across America, while taking the opportunity to tell the story of who we are as an American family through them.”

With events in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Georgia, Alabama, Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado and Kansas before the tour wraps up in Oklahoma, multiple sellout crowds are expected. Ticket information and additional tour news can be found at AnnieMosesBand.com/Tour.

COPLAND TO CASH: THE GRIT & GRANDEUR OF THE AMERICAN SPIRIT TOUR

9/06 Alexandria, MN – Tasteful Simple Performing Arts

9/07 Crookston, MN – Crookston High School Auditorium

9/08 Roseau, MN – Roseau High School Theater

9/10 Williston, ND – Bakken Elementary Auditorium

9/12 Butte, MT – The Mother Lode Theatre

9/14 Rapid City, SD – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

9/15 Watertown, SD – Dwight D. Miller Auditorium, HS

9/16 Grand Island, NE – Grand Island HS Auditorium

9/17 Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

9/20 Greensboro, GA – Oconee Performing Arts Society

9/21 Talladega, AL – Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre

9/23 Fond Du Lac, WI – FDL High School Performing Arts

9/24 Menominee, MI – Blesch Auditorium, Middle School

9/26 Sheboygan, WI – Weill Center for the Performing Arts

9/27 Green Bay, WI – Cup O’ Joy (Two shows – 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.)

9/28 Eagle River, WI – Northland Pines High School

9/29 Merrill, WI – Merrill High School Auditorium

10/01 Yankton, SD – Yankton High School Theatre

10/03 Norfolk, NE – Johnny Carson Theatre, High School

10/04 Kearney, NE – Merryman Performing Arts Center

10/05 Loveland, CO – Roberta Price Auditorium, Thompson

10/07 Glenwood Springs, CO – Glenwood Springs High School

10/08 Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction High School

10/10 Cortez, CO – Montezuma-Cortez High School

10/12 Liberal, KS – Liberal High School Auditorium

10/13 Great Bend, KS – Great Bend Municipal Auditorium

10/14 Fairbury, NE – Burkley Fine Arts Center, High School

11/10 Broken Arrow, OK – Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

* All dates and venues are subject to change.

About Annie Moses Band:

Genre-defying and unforgettable, the Annie Moses Band has been thrilling audiences for over a decade with a sweeping virtuosity and musical spirit that remains bright and poignant. Named for their great-grandmother, the all-sibling, Juilliard-educated ensemble enchants with electrifying instrumental flair, rich arrangements and shimmering layered vocals. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry House, the band’s Warner Bros. album “American Rhapsody” topped the charts while their popular PBS specials, “Christmas with the Annie Moses Band” and “The Art of the Love Song” have broken records and been nominated for an Emmy. These are true musicians of the highest caliber drawn together by the bonds of family, faith and love for their audience.