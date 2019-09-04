IMC Concerts Announces New Destination for Gospel Music Celebration In 2020

Johnson City, TN – Southern Gospel Music lovers will have another option for cruising on the high seas in 2020. IMC Concerts has announced plans for the Gospel Music Celebration to set sail through New England and into Canada. This new destination for Gospel Music Celebration is to commemorate its 10-year anniversary. – Southern Gospel Music lovers will have another option for cruising on the high seas in 2020. IMC Concerts has announced plans for the Gospel Music Celebration to set sail through New England and into Canada. This new destination for Gospel Music Celebration is to commemorate its 10-year anniversary.

IMC offered its first cruise option to Southern Gospel Music lovers in 2010. Over the past 10 years, Gospel Music Celebration cruises presented by IMC and Inspiration Cruises have historically sold out as Southern Gospel Music lovers have enjoyed trips to such picturesque destinations as the Caribbean, the Mexican Riviera, Alaska and Hawaii. “For many years we have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Steve Dick and the great staff at Inspiration Cruises,” states IMC Concerts and GMC President, Landon Beene. “We have partnered with Inspiration to provide the best experience for our passengers from the point of reservation until our passengers walk of the ship. We are delighted to offer this trip to a new destination.”

The Gospel Music Celebration Canada New England Cruise will set sail aboard Holland America’s MS Amsterdam from historic Boston, MA, on September 5 and will return to Quebec City, Canada on September 12 with stops in Bar Harbor, ME, Halifax Nova Scotia, Sydney, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. “Boston and the New England area have such a rich history,” Beene states. “Additionally, it is a beautiful area, especially in the fall of the year. We are delighted to offer this option as a new destination. In fact, it is something our passengers have asked us to offer. We always listen to our passengers and take their requests into consideration when planning trips. There was such an overwhelming success to our first cruise we planned 10 years ago to the Mexican Riviera, then our travelers wanted to go to Alaska, then the Caribbean, then Hawaii. Trips to those destinations have been so successful so we felt it was time to take our friends on a journey of a lifetime to the beautiful New England region. We are looking forward to another sold out Gospel Music Celebration.”

As Beene states, limited cabins are available for this exciting Gospel Music Celebration. “Space is limited to only 650 passengers, so we expect this cruise to sell out very quickly. We encourage Southern Gospel Music lovers to book their reservations very soon,” Been says.

The 2020 Canada New England Gospel Music Celebration will feature many of the most popular groups in Southern Gospel Music, including the Booth Brothers, The Collingsworth Family, Greater Vision, Legacy Five and Triumphant Quartet, as well as fan favorite, renown speaker, Dennis Swanberg.

. Make plans now to be a part of the 2020 Canada New England Gospel Music Celebration, which sails September 5-12. Reservations will be accepted beginning at 10:00am (Central) on Monday, September 9. To obtain complete information call 888-245-4284 or visit www.GospelMusicCelebration.com