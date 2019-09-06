Lauren Talley Joins GMA Hall of Fame Nominations Committee

Arden, North Carolina (September 4, 2019) — On the heels of two new releases, Lauren Talley has joined the Gospel Music Association Hall Of Fame Nominations Committee, joining a prestigious lists of industry veterans and fellow artists.

In her role, Talley will help choose Hall Of Fame candidates from the Southern Gospel industry for GMA voters’ consideration. The other committee members are Ed Harper (The Harper Agency), Dusty Wells (New Day), Charlotte Ritchie (artist), Elliott McCoy (artist), Gerald Crabb (songwriter), Becky Isaacs Bowman (artist), and Rick Sandidge (industry).

The 2020 class will be announced January 15, 2020 with the official GMA Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place May 6, 2020.

“I love history, and I want to be part of it. The icons of this music poured so much into me as a young artist, and to be able to help honor them and publicly appreciate what they’ve accomplished is quite an honor for me,” Talley says.

In August, Talley released two collections of music inspiring heartfelt worship and praise of the Lord. Each features her powerful and soulful voice. Talley, brings her talent to beloved hymns, reminding of their timelessness and eloquence for worship on Loudest Praise: Hymns of Mercy, Love And Grace.

The album begins with the hopeful “Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing,” and Talley inspires awe of Christ with her vocals. Serving as inspiration for the album’s title, this hymn sings of God’s never-ceasing mercy and grace.

Other hymns include “When God Dips His Love In My Heart,” “When I Survey The Wondrous Cross,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Does Jesus Care.” Loudest Praise closes with the first single, “His Eye Is On The Sparrow.” Talley’s voice fits the power of the cherished hymn’s lyrics, as the song builds to a mighty end.

On Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder, Talley captures the awe Christ inspires on this album of some of today’s most loved worship songs, beginning with the first song which inspired the title.

“Glorious God” shares the creation story and recognizes all God created to give us the lives we live. It’s a reminder that God’s presence is all around, everywhere we go.

Other songs include “What A Beautiful Name/Agnus Dei,” with Talley backed by the Voices of Lee Choir; “Let The Glory Come Down,” featuring Amber Eppinette and Chris Allman; “Mercy Tree,” “The Heavens Are Telling,” “Jesus At The Center” and “Jesus Only Jesus.”

Glorious God closes with “A Wretch Like Me,” a worship song penned by Talley and based on the lyrics of “Amazing Grace.”

While the music of these two albums is different in feeling, both accomplish the same thing: A moving sense of God’s presence and His role in our lives.

Listen to Loudest Praise: Hymns of Mercy, Love And Grace HERE and Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder HERE.

About Lauren Talley

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music’s most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord.

Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren sang her first solo at age 2 when she toddled onto the stage, interrupted her family’s concert and announced she wanted to “thing.” Lauren went on to make her own mark on the gospel music world as a member of her family group, The Talleys, with whom she received numerous awards, including a 2015 Dove Award for their song, “Hidden Heroes.” Lauren’s lead vocals shine on eleven number one hits for the group.

She has recorded five solo albums, her most recent being the highly touted 2017 release, “The Gospel,” which displays her skills as singer, producer, and songwriter. She is also the author of “Songs In The Night,” a companion devotional book to her 2010 album of the same title. Lauren performs solo concerts and is a featured singer and speaker for many women’s conferences and special events across the country. She is frequently recognized for her appearances on numerous Gaither Homecoming videos and concerts, RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show” and “In Touch” with Dr. Charles Stanley. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Worship Arts from John Wesley University.

When not traveling or recording her own music, Lauren often serves as studio background singer and producer for other recordings and works with emerging artists as a voice and performance coach. Lauren is a busy lady but always finds time to cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, drink sweet tea and spend time laughing with family and friends.

“My job as a communicator is to give people the truth of the Gospel,” Lauren says. “I want people to know that Jesus is everything – He’s the Answer the world is searching for, He’s the solution to all problems and He’s the only One in whom we have real hope. He called me to give people His message when I was 12 years old, and fulfilling that call is all I’ve ever really wanted.”

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.