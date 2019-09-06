Karen Peck & New River Tenor, Grant Gibson, Announces Engagement

Dalonega, GA – (September 5, 2019) – Grant Gibson, tenor singer for the popular group, Karen Peck and New River, has announced his August 17th engagement to girlfriend, Susannah Bearinger.

The couple is planning a December wedding in Dahlonega, Georgia at the bride’s home church, with families and friends in attendance to witness the start of their new life. Grant said of the engagement, “I’m so excited for this next chapter in our lives. Susannah is exactly who I’ve been praying for and I’m excited to see what God has in store for us.”

Of the engagement, Karen Peck says “We are thrilled for Grant and Susannah. Susannah has been Kari’s best friend for several years and is like family to us. Grant has become a part of our family too. It is amazing how the Lord works. We wish them many years of blessings and happiness!”

Susannah is a teacher at Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. Grant plans to continue touring with Karen Peck and New River after the wedding and honeymoon.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.