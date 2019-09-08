Monday – September 9, 2019

Ad
September 8, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks spends his sixth week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(6)
2
8
7
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
13
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
4
11
8
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
4
5
5
13
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
5
6
2
18
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
7
7
19
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
8
18
10
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
9
21
24
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
10
13
14
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
10
11
10
10
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
10
12
29
28
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
13
4
13
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
14
15
7
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
14
15
19
10
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
15
16
12
14
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
17
24
6
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
17
18
22
9
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
18
19
23
17
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
20
27
6
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
20
21
16
10
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
22
37
2
 Alabama Mud Gold City
22
23
31
20
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
24
14
20
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
25
30
4
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
25
26
32
18
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
26
27
28
27
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
28
**
28
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
29
25
26
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
12
30
*
1
 Love Still Flows Taylors
30
31
40
2
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
31
32
*
1
 Letting Go Southern Raised
32
33
39
4
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
33
34
9
26
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(4)
35
35
17
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
36
26
6
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
37
36
5
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
38
38
8
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
39
*
1
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
39
40
*
1
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

