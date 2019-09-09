NQC 2019 Set To Be An Experience Like No Other

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (September 10, 2019) – It’ll be here before you know it! The 2019 NQC – presented by Christian Healthcare Ministries – is just around the corner.

Organizers for the 62nd edition of the National Quartet Convention are busy preparing for the thousands of Gospel music fans that are set to descend upon Pigeon Forge, TN for Gospel music’s largest annual event. Pigeon Forge’s LeConte Center will once again host the event from Sunday, September 22 – Saturday, September 28, 2019.

More than 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the event, the highlight being the evening main stage concerts featuring artists such as the Hoppers, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Erwins, Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Tribute Quartet, Guardians, Perrys, Karen Peck & New River, Collingsworth Family, Booth Brothers, Kingdom Heirs, Jeff & Sheri Easter and so many more!

This year’s NQC is shaping up to be one of the most special conventions ever, filled with memorable moments and special tributes. For the Gospel music fan, this is truly a “DON’T MISS THIS” week filled with music, memories, and ministry!

Special highlights also include:

Special KICKOFF Evening Concert on Sunday, September 22, 2019 featuring Greater Vision, the Hoppers, Mark Trammell Qt., Jim & Melissa Brady and Lynda Randle.

Monday night’s concert features the reunion of the original Dove Brothers in a very special half-hour performance, featuring all their most popular songs with their high-energy performances filling the stage! This evening kicks off our nightly concerts filled with inspiring Gospel music each and every night.

Tuesday sees the beginning of our daytime events – starting with Chapel & Bible Study that morning and showcases that afternoon. You don’t want to miss Person to Person with Karen Peck & New River, followed by the SGMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Benefit Concert, honoring inductees Gerald Wolfe, Reuben Bean, Jackie Wilburn, and Ernie Phillips.

The 50 th Anniversary edition of the Singing News Fan Awards headlines Wednesday afternoon – you don’t want to miss this!

Anniversary edition of the Singing News Fan Awards headlines Wednesday afternoon – you don’t want to miss this! Popular Pastor/Author/Speaker and Fox News contributor, Dr. Robert Jeffress from First Baptist Dallas, Tx will be our keynote speaker on Thursday followed by a special Tribute and Farewell to the McKameys. This showcase will honor one of Gospel Music’s most successful and loved groups and it is certain to be a very special and emotional day.

On Friday afternoon, Dr. David Jeremiah returns as our Friday keynote speaker, followed by a very special presentation titled, “Mercy and Love,” featuring the Collingsworth Family. Fox News’ Todd Starnes returns to NQC as our speaker for Chapel on Friday morning.

Saturday afternoon will feature a very special Booth Brothers 30th Anniversary Celebration, followed by Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing, which this year will pay tribute to the hymns of Fanny Crosby. Saturday’s schedule will be different from in the past, as the afternoon events will be moved to late morning and the evening concerts will be moved to the afternoon, concluding at 6:30 p.m.

This year, the NQC Board of Directors is excited to announce that the new parking lot across Teaster Lane from the LeConte Center will be open and will offer plenty of overflow parking to NQC attendees. These spaces are all located just across the street from the LeConte Center and will make parking so much easier, especially during our peak days.

For a complete schedule and to make your arrangements, visit www.nqconline.com or call 800-846-8499.

See you soon at NQC 2019 – an experience like no other!

ABOUT NQC:

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.