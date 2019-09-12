Landan and Morgan Easter Smith Welcome Baby Girl!

From Morgan Easter Smith’s Facebook:

Meet our beautiful baby girl Ryman! She’s absolutely perfect and we are completely over the moon. She was born Friday September 6 at 5:54pm. She weighed 7lbs 13oz 21 1/2in long. We had a rough labor & delivery and after some time in the NICU we are thrilled to announce Ryman is no longer in the NICU and we are both supposed to be able to go home soon! The delivery was really tough on both of us, but we serve a big God and he has blessed us so much. Thank you for all of your kind words and prayers. Words cannot truly express how happy we are right now!