REVIEW: Cana’s Voice – Don’t Wanna Miss This

Producer: Wayne Haun, Jim Hammerly, and Jerard Woods

Label: StowTown Records

Website: canasvoice.com

I’ve been anxiously waiting for this new project by one of my favorite new groups CANA’S VOICE, ever since their first release a few years ago. And let me assure all of you that the wait was well WORTH it! Cana’s Voice and their amazing creative team led by Wayne Haun have put together a stellar release and I have no disappointment whatsover. In fact, I have blasted this project in my car, on my phone, in my office ever since I got it a few weeks back. Group members (who are 3 of the best singers in the biz), Taranda Beene, Doug Anderson and Jody McBrayer sound amazing with every song that they present. The cover of the project just jumps and makes you want to pick the CD up and look at it…I’ve said it for years, make the people want to look at the project. But then you start the music and you are transformed to that heavenly place of knowing God is with you.

Wayne and Cana’s Voice love making sure that they pick great songs and not just “fluff” songs. The songs on this project are some of the best. I love their new rendition of the classic Avalon (which Jody was a founding member and still a part of), ORPAHNS OF GOD, and it will certainly add many new fans to their large fan base. They also added another Christian hit from the 90’s with a song called THERE IS A LOVE, that has always been one of my favorites and they dressed it up so good. Other favorites of mine on the project are WHERE JESUS IS, I DON’T HAVE TO KNOW, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR and I love the closing song, AT MIDNIGHT.

I cannot wait to see and hear CANA’S VOICE live. Until then I will keep playing this project over and over. Now get out there and get it! It is in my top 3 projects for 2019 so far!

TRACK LISTING:

WHERE JESUS IS

YOU DON’T WANNA MISS THIS

THERE IS A LOVE

ORPHANS OF GOD

I DON’T HAVE TO KNOW

AGAIN AND AGAIN

WE’RE BLESSED

I STAND REDEEMED

CENTER OF IT ALL

HOPE

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR

AT MIDNIGHT

