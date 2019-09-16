Broad Street Music Publishing Signs Kerry Jeter

Nashville, TN (September 16th, 2019) –Main Street Music & Entertainment is pleased to welcome Kerry Jeter to its growing roster of talented songwriters.

A graduate of Murray State University, Kerry Jeter grew up in Southern Illinois before making his home in Georgetown, KY. Although Kerry is a relative newcomer to the Christian music community, he has served as the NSAI coordinator and assisted with establishing the local chapter in Lexington, KY. He brings to Broad Street an impressive catalog of both Christian and Country music, and an enthusiasm to continue to grow as a songwriter.

“I am so thankful to have the opportunity to work with Broad Street Music Publishing and Main Street Music and Entertainment.” shares Kerry Jeter. “It is such a blessing for me! I pray that I will be able to contribute to songs that are meaningful to the people who hear them.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that God allowed Kerry and I’s paths to cross at this time in order to accomplish something amazing,” adds Dani Phillips of Main Street. “He has an amazing talent for writing and we are honored to give him a platform in which to reach a much broader audience. We’re excited to have him as part of the team!”