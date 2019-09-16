East Ridge Boys Release New Single, “Turkey Buzzard”

The East Ridge Boys new radio single, “Turkey Buzzard”, was released to radio outlets, social media and all digital streaming services on Friday, September 13th. The song is a fun, light hearted story with a deeper message behind the humor. The group hails from Lick Creek, KY and consist of group members Richie Rose, David Taylor and Fonso Fields. Their mountain roots and bluegrass music heritage runs deep and garnered success on their previous single, “Oh Dear Sinner”, which spent 5 months on the Singing News Bluegrass Gospel Top 10 chart, peaking at Number 2 for two months in a row. Franklin, TN (September 16, 2019) –

“Turkey Buzzard” was originally written by the multiple BMI awarded songwriter, ‘Country’ Johnny Mathis. Since the 1950’s Johnny’s songs have been recorded by a long list of artists such as George Jones, Charley Pride, Ray Price, Johnny Paycheck, Brad Davis and many others. 10 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees would eventually record Johnny’s songs. Johnny had two co-writes with Jones on the 1964 Billboard Charting album, ‘Bluegrass Hootenanny’, by George Jones and Melba Montgomery. One of those songs, “I’d Jump The Mississippi”, is still being covered in bluegrass circles today.

Mansion Entertainment’s John Mathis Jr. commented on the story behind the release, “This song is a bit of a posthumous co-write with my father. It’s a song he used to sing in the Mathis Family band when me and my brother’s were in our teens. When I started working with the East Ridge Boys last year this song came to mind, so I rewrote a chorus and a few lines in the verses, and just thought it would make a fun bluegrass song. People always loved it when my dad performed it live and it’s fun to see the response it’s already getting on social media. And it has a great message about devotion and support of your church that kind of gets slipped in on you. The East Ridge Boys did a great job giving it that old traditional feel.”

The East Ridge Boys will be in the studio this fall working on a new album slated for release in 2020 on Mansion Entertainment’s, Bluegrass Valley label.

For more information on the East Ridge Boys follow them at Facebook.com/EastRidgeBoys