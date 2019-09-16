Ad
Monday – September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedanks spends his seventh week at #1 this week with “Shame On Me” from Deeper Oceans.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
21
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(7)
2
2
8
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
14
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
4
4
9
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
4
5
5
14
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
5
6
6
19
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
7
7
20
 Day One Jason Crabb
5
8
8
11
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
9
11
11
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
9
10
10
15
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
10
11
14
8
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
11
12
9
25
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
13
13
14
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
14
17
7
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
14
15
15
11
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
15
16
16
15
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
17
18
10
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
17
18
22
3
 Alabama Mud Gold City
18
19
19
18
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
20
20
7
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
20
21
21
11
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
16
22
25
5
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
22
23
23
21
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
24
26
19
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
24
25
12
29
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
26
31
3
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
26
27
33
5
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
27
28
36
7
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
29
27
28
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
30
30
2
 Love Still Flows Taylors
30
31
38
2
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
31
32
32
2
 Letting Go Southern Raised
32
33
40
2
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
33
34
24
21
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
35
35
18
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
36
*
1
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
36
37
37
6
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
38
38
9
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
34
39
*
1
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
39
40
**
2
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

