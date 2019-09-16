Monday – September 16, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(7)
|
2
|
2
|
8
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
14
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
9
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
14
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
19
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
20
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
8
|
8
|
11
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
11
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
15
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
8
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
25
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
13
|
13
|
14
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
4
|
14
|
17
|
7
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
11
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
15
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
17
|
18
|
10
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
17
|
18
|
22
|
3
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
18
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
11
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
16
|
22
|
25
|
5
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
21
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
19
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
24
|
25
|
12
|
29
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
26
|
31
|
3
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
26
|
27
|
33
|
5
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
27
|
28
|
36
|
7
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
23
|
29
|
27
|
28
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
30
|
30
|
2
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
30
|
31
|
38
|
2
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
2
|Letting Go
|Southern Raised
|
32
|
33
|
40
|
2
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
33
|
34
|
24
|
21
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
35
|
35
|
18
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
36
|
*
|
1
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
6
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
36
|
38
|
38
|
9
|Jesus, You’re Always There
|Primitive Quartet
|
34
|
39
|
*
|
1
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
2
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
