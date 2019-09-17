Michael Combs Recording At Daystar Television

Bedford, Texas (September 13, 2019) Renown Gospel singing sensation, Michael Combs, has been recording a program at Daystar Television Network. Michael will be taping for the Gospel Music Showcase hosted by Guy Penrod. He will be recording six to eight songs as well as a sit down interview with Guy.

Be watching for an update as to when the recording will be aired. You can also check on Daystar’s programming website at: http://www.daystar.com/shows/ daystar-original-programs/ gospel-music-showcase-with- guy-penrod/

About Michael Combs

After squandering many years living in the World and nearly destroying my life with drugs and alcohol, something wonderful happened in my life….or better yet SOMEONE wonderful happened to GIVE me life…His name is Jesus! I gave my life to Christ on a Monday night during a revival meeting in Jacksonville, Florida. That night was February 6th, 1989. Since that night many things have happened! Almost immediately God put me into a Ministry of Music! Never thought I would be doing what I’ve been doing for the last 25 years but now I can’t imagine myself doing anything else! There have been some valleys. I was dying of Liver Disease when The Lord rescued me. However, God not only saved my soul and placed within me a new heart….he gave me a new Liver too! I had a Liver Transplant on September 9th, 1991 at The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Lord has allowed me to write and record songs that some call “classics” today. Many are sung in local Churches on any given Sunday. Lots of folks tell me they hear my songs sung at numerous Gospel Music Talent Contests. (What an honor!) I’ve been blessed to have traveled this country with my beautiful wife, Denise, for 25 years (and counting!). I not only get to share the songs….but my testimony as well! We have been blessed to see hundreds give their hearts to Jesus in our Services! Maybe one day we will get the opportunity to share this Ministry of Song and Testimony with you and your people… with your Community……..with the Whole World!

About Daystar Television Network

Daystar Television Network has emerged as the fastest growing Christian television network in the world. Daystar operates over 50 television stations in major markets across the United States with production facilities in Dallas, Houston, and Denver. Daystar has a potential audience of over 128 million viewers in the U.S. alone, which includes 60 million cable and satellite homes.