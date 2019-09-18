Ad
News Ticker

Tribute Releases “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” In Anticipation of New Project, Living The Stories

September 18, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 17, 2019) – Tribute Quartet has released the inspiring song, “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch,” to radio in advance of the forthcoming release, Living The Stories.
The song – written by Jason Cox, Tony Wood and Joseph Habedank – is resonating strongly with audiences in concert and on the airwaves. “We had this song on hold for a while,” says Josh Singletary. “We discovered it around two years ago. The response has been overwheling. We’re getting message after message from folks being impacted by this song.”
The song is for the first single from Tribute Quartet’s highly anticipated Daywind Records release, Living The Stories. The recording features ten new songs with new member Gus Gaches. Living The Stories releases on Friday, September 27, 2019, during NQC, the National Quartet Convention.
ABOUT TRIBUTE QUARTET
Since 2006, multi-award winning and multi-Dove Award nominated recording artist Tribute Quartet has become one of the country’s most dynamic, beloved and sought after male quartets in all of gospel music. Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Gus Gaches, and Anthony Davis have proven to possess a combination of musical talent, warm and engaging personalities, and a focus that has kept them on the path to continued success since their inception.
In an ever-changing musical climate, Tribute has remained steadfast in their goal to make music that is both timely and relevant to the current musical scene and their fan base while propelling their mission to share the Hope of the Gospel. With a career that has already spanned the U.S., as well as several foreign countries, Tribute continues to shine a Light into a world in need of truth, hope, love and healing.
With several awards and number one songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to inspire and encourage generations of believers. With their passion for this music and the message it brings, this team is dedicated to a quality presentation of communication through the art of gospel quartet music.
Fans, peers, and industry insiders agree Tribute brings a breath of fresh air to Gospel music.
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes