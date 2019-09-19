Ad
News Ticker

New Haven Records Strikes Deal with Country Road TV

September 19, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN — New Haven Records, one of gospel music’s most enduring and respected labels, recently announced a partnership with Country Road TV, an innovative on-demand streaming network, to provide music video content to its millions of viewers throughout its various platforms (YouTube, Facebook, OTT, etc.).

Beginning in October, each month Country Road TV will add an extended music documentary or long-form concert from New Haven Films to its streaming platform, including The Chuck Wagon Gang: America’s Gospel Singers—The Legacy Lives OnJD Sumner & The Stamps Quartet—A Video Portrait, and The Goodmans—Live in Texas. Additionally, individual music performances from each of the projects will stream separately on YouTube and other platforms, with a link to view the full length project and a coupon code (NEWHAVEN) for a 30-day free trial of www.CountryRoadTV.com.

New Haven Records president Ken Harding is delighted: “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this opportunity for our artists, their timeless music, and their life-transforming message. I love Country Road TV’s programming and personally watch many of the shows they offer. We’re confident their viewers will love our artists as well. We can’t wait to get the word out to our fans and followers.”

Adam Black, Country Road TV’s co-founder and CEO, shares Harding’s enthusiasm: “With partners like New Haven Records, all boats rise. There is more power and synergy in everyone supporting one another rather than each company trying to get people to listen exclusively to their outlet.”

Country Road TV, whose tagline is “We’re Feeling Country” is available both online and over the top (OTT), meaning that it doesn’t require users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-tv service. The network offers hundreds of hours of content with over 2500 live-to-tape country music performances, live broadcast events, concerts and music industry news available on demand for a low monthly fee.

From restoring old cars and small-town innovators, to traditional country music, barbecue grilling, and stock car racing–there’s something for everyone on Country Road TV. CRTV’s music and lifestyle line-up include: Country’s Family Reunion, Small Town Big Deal, Ralph Emery: Emery’s Memories, Marty Robbin’s Spotlight, 615 HideAwayRonnie Reno Old-Time MusicLarry’s Country DinerNashville Insiderand the Joey and Rory Show.

The network can be viewed on any device (smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick) for a monthly fee of $9.99. For more information on this and other programming available on CRTV, please visit www.CountryRoadTV.com or call customer service at 800-820-5405.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes