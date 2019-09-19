New Haven Records Strikes Deal with Country Road TV

Nashville, TN — New Haven Records, one of gospel music’s most enduring and respected labels, recently announced a partnership with Country Road TV, an innovative on-demand streaming network, to provide music video content to its millions of viewers throughout its various platforms (YouTube, Facebook, OTT, etc.).

Beginning in October, each month Country Road TV will add an extended music documentary or long-form concert from New Haven Films to its streaming platform, including The Chuck Wagon Gang: America’s Gospel Singers—The Legacy Lives On, JD Sumner & The Stamps Quartet—A Video Portrait, and The Goodmans—Live in Texas. Additionally, individual music performances from each of the projects will stream separately on YouTube and other platforms, with a link to view the full length project and a coupon code (NEWHAVEN) for a 30-day free trial of www.CountryRoadTV.com.

New Haven Records president Ken Harding is delighted: “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this opportunity for our artists, their timeless music, and their life-transforming message. I love Country Road TV’s programming and personally watch many of the shows they offer. We’re confident their viewers will love our artists as well. We can’t wait to get the word out to our fans and followers.”

Adam Black, Country Road TV’s co-founder and CEO, shares Harding’s enthusiasm: “With partners like New Haven Records, all boats rise. There is more power and synergy in everyone supporting one another rather than each company trying to get people to listen exclusively to their outlet.”

Country Road TV, whose tagline is “We’re Feeling Country” is available both online and over the top (OTT), meaning that it doesn’t require users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-tv service. The network offers hundreds of hours of content with over 2500 live-to-tape country music performances, live broadcast events, concerts and music industry news available on demand for a low monthly fee.

From restoring old cars and small-town innovators, to traditional country music, barbecue grilling, and stock car racing–there’s something for everyone on Country Road TV. CRTV’s music and lifestyle line-up include: Country’s Family Reunion, Small Town Big Deal, Ralph Emery: Emery’s Memories, Marty Robbin’s Spotlight, 615 HideAway, Ronnie Reno Old-Time Music, Larry’s Country Diner, Nashville Insider, and the Joey and Rory Show.

The network can be viewed on any device (smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick) for a monthly fee of $9.99. For more information on this and other programming available on CRTV, please visit www.CountryRoadTV.com or call customer service at 800-820-5405.