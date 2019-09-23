Monday – September 23, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
9
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
22
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(7)
|
3
|
5
|
15
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
26
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
5
|
4
|
10
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
6
|
3
|
15
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
7
|
9
|
12
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
16
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
9
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
12
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
11
|
13
|
15
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
4
|
12
|
36
|
2
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
12
|
13
|
20
|
8
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
13
|
14
|
18
|
4
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
14
|
15
|
21
|
12
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
15
|
16
|
6
|
20
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
17
|
7
|
21
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
18
|
31
|
3
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
18
|
19
|
16
|
16
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
20
|
25
|
30
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
21
|
17
|
8
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
17
|
22
|
29
|
29
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
23
|
30
|
3
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
23
|
24
|
22
|
6
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
22
|
25
|
*
|
1
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
25
|
26
|
14
|
8
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
14
|
27
|
26
|
4
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
26
|
28
|
24
|
20
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
24
|
29
|
27
|
7
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
27
|
30
|
19
|
19
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
31
|
32
|
39
|
2
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
32
|
33
|
28
|
8
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
23
|
34
|
35
|
19
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
35
|
**
|
6
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
36
|
37
|
7
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
36
|
37
|
**
|
21
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
38
|
*
|
1
|I’m in Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
38
|
39
|
33
|
3
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
33
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.