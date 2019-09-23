Ad
News Ticker

Monday – September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet score their second #1 single from Yes this week with the huge hit single “Going There.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
9
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1
2
2
22
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(7)
3
5
15
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
4
12
26
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
5
4
10
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
4
6
3
15
 I’d Like to Tell It Again LeFevre Quartet
3
7
9
12
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
7
8
10
16
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
8
9
11
9
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
9
10
8
12
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
11
13
15
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
12
36
2
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
12
13
20
8
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
13
14
18
4
 Alabama Mud Gold City
14
15
21
12
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
16
6
20
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
17
7
21
 Day One Jason Crabb
7
18
31
3
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
18
19
16
16
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
20
25
30
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
21
17
8
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
17
22
29
29
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
23
30
3
 Love Still Flows Taylors
23
24
22
6
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
22
25
*
1
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
25
26
14
8
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
14
27
26
4
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
26
28
24
20
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
24
29
27
7
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
27
30
19
19
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
31
*
1
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
31
32
39
2
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
32
33
28
8
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
23
34
35
19
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
35
**
6
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
36
37
7
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
37
**
21
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
38
*
1
 I’m in Good Hands Mark Bishop
38
39
33
3
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
33
40
*
1
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes