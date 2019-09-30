Monday – September 30, 2019

Ad
September 30, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet spends their second week at #1 this week with the huge hit single “Going There.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
10
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(2)
2
5
11
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
3
4
27
 The River Karen Peck & New River
3
4
6
16
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
5
9
10
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
5
6
13
9
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
7
3
16
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
8
7
13
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
7
9
27
5
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
9
10
11
16
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
4
11
2
23
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
1(7)
12
39
4
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
12
13
8
17
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
8
14
14
5
 Alabama Mud Gold City
14
15
15
13
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
16
10
13
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
17
18
4
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
17
18
21
9
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
17
19
16
21
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
20
12
3
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
12
21
19
17
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
22
33
9
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
22
23
25
2
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
23
24
23
4
 Love Still Flows Taylors
23
25
32
2
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
25
26
29
7
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
26
27
31
2
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
27
28
*
1
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet
28
29
20
31
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
30
24
7
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
22
31
26
9
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
14
32
*
1
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
32
33
34
20
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
19
34
35
7
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
35
*
1
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
35
36
36
8
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
36
37
17
22
 Day One Jason Crabb
7
38
22
30
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
39
30
20
 You’re Not In This Alone Browder
5
40
*
1
 Heaven’s Back Yard HIGHROAD
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

