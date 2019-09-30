Monday – September 30, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
10
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(2)
|
2
|
5
|
11
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
27
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
16
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
5
|
9
|
10
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
6
|
13
|
9
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
16
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
8
|
7
|
13
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
7
|
9
|
27
|
5
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
16
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
4
|
11
|
2
|
23
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(7)
|
12
|
39
|
4
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
12
|
13
|
8
|
17
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
5
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
13
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
15
|
16
|
10
|
13
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
17
|
18
|
4
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
17
|
18
|
21
|
9
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
17
|
19
|
16
|
21
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
20
|
12
|
3
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
12
|
21
|
19
|
17
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
22
|
33
|
9
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
22
|
23
|
25
|
2
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
23
|
24
|
23
|
4
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
23
|
25
|
32
|
2
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
25
|
26
|
29
|
7
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
26
|
27
|
31
|
2
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
27
|
28
|
*
|
1
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute Quartet
|
28
|
29
|
20
|
31
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
30
|
24
|
7
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
22
|
31
|
26
|
9
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
14
|
32
|
*
|
1
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
20
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
19
|
34
|
35
|
7
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
8
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
36
|
37
|
17
|
22
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
38
|
22
|
30
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
39
|
30
|
20
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browder
|
5
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Heaven’s Back Yard
|HIGHROAD
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
