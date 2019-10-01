Many people worry about the direction in which gospel music is heading. They think that there is no one in the upcoming generation to preserve it. But I have to disagree. I think if we take the time to look, we will find many young, well-qualified individuals who have a passion for gospel music and the power to preserve it.

One such individual is Christy Crutchfield of The Crutchfield Family. Hailing from Simcoe, Ontario, Canada, this musically talented family — D.W. and Jessie and their two daughters, Christy and Carrie — travel all over Canada and the United States, sharing the gospel through song, driven by their love of Jesus. Coming from musical families, D.W. and Jessie have both been involved in gospel music for many years, so it is no surprise that their daughters now sing with them. This family is a living testimony to the fact that young people have a significant role in gospel music, and I’m so glad I had the opportunity to interview 11-year-old Christy Crutchfield and find out about the part she plays in this music!

Stacy Compagner: What grade are you in?

Christy Crutchfield: I am in grade 7.

SC: How did you learn to sing?

CC: I learned to sing by listening to my parents and other artists.

SC: What part do you usually sing?

CC: I sing soprano.

SC: Do you play any instruments?

CC: I don’t play any instruments, but I would someday like to play piano like my mom.

SC: Do you have any pets?

CC: I have one pet, a fish named Meeka.

SC: Are you home-schooled or do you attend a school?

CC: I am home-schooled.

SC: When did you first start singing gospel music?

CC: I started singing with my family about 4 years ago.

SC: Not many girls your age get the privilege to sing all over the country, what is your favorite part about getting to share the gospel in song?

CC: The people — seeing their reactions and smiles makes me happy. They encourage me, my sister and family at the product table all the time! Also, getting to visit different places is a plus as well!

SC: What people in gospel music have had the greatest impact on your life?

CC: My Dad, Katie Erwin, Doug Anderson, and Taranda Greene.

SC: What is one piece of advice you would give to the “next generation”?

CC: Be who you are and practice!

SC: What is your favorite place to travel to?

CC: Florida

SC: How would your family describe you in three words?

CC: Bold. Friendly. Organized.

SC: What is one of your most memorable concert experiences?

CC: New Years Eve 2018 at Global Kingdom Ministries in Toronto, Ontario, opening for Cana’s Voice.

SC: Do you have a certain career that you would be interested in pursuing?

CC: I would like to be a fashion designer.

SC: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

CC: Reading and organizing.

SC: Tell us something unique about yourself that not many people know?

CC: I sang the Canadian National Anthem at a roller derby when I was 8 years old with my friend.

SC: What are some of your favorite gospel groups?

CC: Cana’s Voice, The Erwins and Triumphant Quartet.

SC: What is your favorite song to sing?

CC: “Nobody’s Too Bad”

SC: Favorite book?

CC: Elizabeth Gail

SC: Favorite restaurant?

CC: Olive Garden (U.S.), Swiss Chalet (Canada)

SC: Favorite food?

CC: PIZZA!!!!!