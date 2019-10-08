65South Records Announces the Signing of The Bledsoes

Ad
The Bledsoes

October 8, 2019

Nashville, TN (October 8, 2019) – Popular Southern Gospel trio, The Bledsoes, are the newest addition to Main Street’s 65South artist roster.

Based out of North Carolina, The Bledsoes is comprised of cousins Rodney Bledsoe and Robert Freeman, along with soprano vocalist Melissa Cates. The talented mixed trio has enjoyed charting success at radio several times throughout the years, including their Top 10 song, ‘I’m Glad I’m Saved,’ as well as performances on stages such as the National Quartet Convention, Billy Graham’s The Cove, Blue Gate Dinner Theatre and Silver Dollar City.

“Excited would simply be an understatement, as we contemplate the upward trajectory this partnership, with 65South Records, the Lord has brought to fruition and the many possibilities it will allow,” shares Rodney Bledsoe.  “Our freshman CD release, with the brand new radio release, “I Believe It Could Be Today” is only the catalyst of a long and prosperous future as we propel His kingdom through our joint efforts.”

The Bledsoes’ latest radio single on 65South Records, ‘I Believe It Could Be Today,’ released to radio in September, and will be available for download and streaming on digital platforms on October 15th.  A new full-length project from the trio will be releasing in the coming months.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Bledsoes on social media or visit thebledsoes.com.

