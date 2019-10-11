Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s A Jazzy Little Christmas Available Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With just 75 days remaining until Christmas, GRAMMY®-nominated vocal band Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is celebrating the release of A Jazzy Little Christmas today via Gaither Music Group. To purchase the collection of holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs, click HERE, and to watch the project’s trailer click HERE.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound enlisted Tony Bennett’s former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch, award-winning producer Wayne Haun and some of New York’s finest musicians for A Jazzy Little Christmas. Earlier this week, in promotion of their new release, the world-renowned quartet was invited to perform a couple of songs from the project, including the Haase original “Christmas in Manhattan,” at the legendary jazz venue Birdland in New York City.

“New York City is a very special place for me and my wife, Lisa. We’re going on 30 years of marriage, and one of the things we started doing when we first got married was going to New York and doing a Broadway blitz, especially at Christmastime. We would get there and just look at the lights and take in the city, so I wanted to write an original love song about those experiences, and we did. It’s called ‘Christmas in Manhattan,’ and I hope it becomes a new Christmas classic,” expressed Haase.

A Jazzy Little Christmas will be advertised as part of a special television offer on DISH TV, DirecTV, TBN, RFD-TV, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN as well as on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV in Canada. The project will also be featured in the Gaither Christmas Catalog Collection and via a robust social media campaign on the Gaither Music Facebook, Twitter and Instagram portals; consumer e-blasts; digital advertising; and on the Gaither TV YouTube channel, which has over 1.3 million subscribers and over 1.3 billion views.

Performing over 100 concerts per year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound will add A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour to their schedule this winter. With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live show will be reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett. For tickets and more information, please visit www.erniehaase.com.

A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TRACK LISTING:

1. Happy Holiday / It’s the Holiday Season

2. O Holy Night

3. Christmas in Manhattan

4. I Like a Sleighride (Jingle Bells)

5. Love You Remember

6. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

7. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

8. We Three Kings

9. Snowfall

10. Winter Wonderland

11. Sometimes I Wonder

12. Christmas Time Is Here

13. Mister Santa

14. Peace on Earth / Silent Night

A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TOUR:

Nov. 21 – Storm Lake, Iowa

Nov. 22 – Columbus, Neb.

Nov. 24 – Monmouth, Ill.

Dec. 1 – Bradford, Pa.

Dec. 5 – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Dec. 6 – Fergus Falls, Minn.

Dec. 7 – Lakeville, Minn.

Dec. 8 – Yankton, S.D.

Dec. 10 – Great Bend, Kan.

Dec. 11 – Loveland, Colo.

Dec. 12 – Steelville, Mo.

Dec. 13 – Asheville, N.C.

Dec. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Dec. 15 – Wheeling, W. Va.

Dec. 20 – Waterloo, Iowa

Dec. 21 – Van Buren, Ohio

Dec. 22 – Newburgh, Ind.

Keep up with Ernie Haase + Signature Sound by visiting ErnieHaase.com or connect with Ernie Haase + Signature Sound by following Twitter, Facebook, I nstagram and

YouTube.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE + SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has sung and sold to millions worldwide, a feat that has not been accomplished by any other Southern Gospel quartet. The group has performed from Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing the national anthem and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project. Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long form music video sales–with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.